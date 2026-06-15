Moana's Auli'i Cravalho to Debut as Jessica Cruz in 'My Adventures with Superman'

Auli'i Cravalho, star of 'Moana', will voice Jessica Cruz in 'My Adventures with Superman' season 3, episode 2, ahead of her spin-off series 'My Adventures with Green Lantern'. Executive producer Jake Wyatt discusses the casting and the character's impact on Supergirl.

Get ready for a new voice in the DC animated universe! Auli'i Cravalho , known for her role as Moana, is set to debut as Jessica Cruz in 'My Adventures with Superman' season 3, episode 2.

This appearance comes ahead of her planned spin-off series, 'My Adventures with Green Lantern'. The show's executive producer, Jake Wyatt, revealed the casting news to Entertainment Weekly, praising Cravalho's performance as Jessica Cruz.

'We wanted to look at how different people had very different reactions to the same Kryptonian,' Wyatt shared, explaining that Jessica Cruz offers a grounded view of Supergirl, showing how everyday people react to Kryptonian power. Cravalho's portrayal of Jessica Cruz is described as charming and emotionally layered, making her the perfect fit for the role. Fans can expect to see Jessica Cruz's impact on Supergirl and vice versa, as the two characters interact in the upcoming episode.

In other news, 'My Adventures with Superman' season 3 will explore Clark's newfound peace with his Kryptonian origins and Lois' rise as the Planet's star reporter. Meanwhile, Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist, but he still grapples with Kara Zor-El's romantic attentions. The season promises action, comedy, and romance as the found family faces powerful new enemies. Stay tuned for more updates on 'My Adventures with Superman' and the upcoming 'My Adventures with Green Lantern' spin-off





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Auli'i Cravalho Jessica Cruz My Adventures With Superman My Adventures With Green Lantern DC Animated Universe Supergirl

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