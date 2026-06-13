Moana: Catherine is Moana Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Catherine Lagaʻaia is Moana in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming live-action remake of Moana.

Disney has unveiled a new Moana behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting Catherine Lagaʻaia as the live-action lead. The Moana remake arrives as Disney’s live-action strategy gains momentum following the massive box office of Lilo & Stitch.

Catherine Lagaʻaia appears fully committed to Moana, bringing heart and energy that could win over skeptical Disney fans. Moana sails into theaters on July 10, 2026, with Disney hoping the remake can turn curiosity into real excitement. This current era of the Disney live-action remake is a weird one, to say the least. There was a period when it seemed like the ones in production might be the last, and that they would stop this whole experiment.

Thenmade a billion dollars at the box office, and things aren't going to slow down anytime soon. Either way, the remake ofwas going to happen one way or another. Now we know it won't be the one that closes the door on this whole thing. It's still the one that people aren't sure about.

It seems very soon, which also makes the whole thing feel like a cash grab. Disney released a new behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on Lagaʻaia, and if there is anyone who could change the minds of Disney fans on the fence, it could very well be her. Catherine Laga'aia on the set of Disney's live-action MOANA. Photo courtesy of Disney.

© 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Rena Owen and Catherine Laga'aia on the set of Disney's live-action MOANA. Photo courtesy of Disney.

© 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Catherine Laga'aia as Moana and Pua in Disney's live-action MOANA. Photo courtesy of Disney.

© 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Catherine Laga'aia as Moana in Disney's live-action MOANA. Photo courtesy of Disney.

© 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winnerKaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool.

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Lilo & Stitch 2 Has Tapped Chris Sanders To Direct Disney has officially tapped Chris Sanders to direct Lilo & Stitch 2, which is the follow-up to the 2025 live-action remake. Gatto: Official Teaser Trailer, Logo, Poster, And Image Released Disney and Pixar have released the official teaser trailer, logo, poster, and image for the next original animated film, Gatto.

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer and poster for the new film from director David Ayer, Heart of the Beast. The Minions go on a limo ride in a new clip from the upcoming Minions & Monsters, which will be released in theaters on July 01, 2026.

John Cooper Stars Ilana Kohanchi & Dustin Ybarra on Stoner Comedy The Second Coming of John Cooper stars Ilana Kohanchi & Dustin Ybarra spoke to us about stoner comedy, Kevin Kraft's directorial debut & more. With the DGA Board approving the new deal with the AMPTP, actors looking to direct an episode of their own show might have a tougher time.

Disney has officially tapped Chris Sanders to direct Lilo & Stitch 2, which is the follow-up to the 2025 live-action remake. Paramount/WB Deal Won't Harm Entertainment Industry, Consumers: DOJ





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