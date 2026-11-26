Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty credits creator Taylor Sheridan for highlighting Native American life and addressing past casting controversies surrounding the series.

Mo Brings Plenty, the actor renowned for his role in the hit television series Yellowstone, has publicly commended series creator Taylor Sheridan for his respectful and accurate portrayal of Native American life. Brings Plenty, an enrolled member of the Lakota Nation born on a reservation in South Dakota, emphasized that the production team demonstrated a rare courage in bringing Indigenous stories to the forefront of mainstream media. His praise highlights the significant impact the show has had on cultural visibility, distinguishing it from previous Hollywood attempts at representing Indigenous communities.

Taylor Sheridan and Native American Representation

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, is credited by Brings Plenty with recognizing the Native American experience as a reality that deserves central attention rather than marginalization. Brings Plenty noted that while many networks are aware of these stories, few possess the bravery to place them at the center of their programming. The actor explained that Sheridan viewed the subject matter as something deeply real and important, aiming to shine a light on the existence and struggles of the original inhabitants of the United States. This approach has been particularly evident in the new spin-off series, Marshals, which also stars Brings Plenty and incorporates themes of Indigenous presence into its narrative framework.

Also read Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Sequels Struggle as Marshals Drops to 28% Audience Score

Mo Brings Plenty Consulting Career

Beyond his acting debut as Mo, the adjutant to tribal leader Thomas Rainwater, Brings Plenty served as the Native affairs coordinator for the original Yellowstone series. He worked alongside another advisor who focused on the political dimensions of Native issues, while Brings Plenty handled the grassroots and traditional aspects. This collaboration ensured a comprehensive and culturally accurate depiction of Indigenous life on screen. When the other advisor moved on, Brings Plenty accepted the position to ensure that the nuances of Indian Country were correctly represented to a global audience, aiming to foster greater acceptance and understanding.

Stakeholder Positions and Past Controversies

Brings Plenty's current acclaim stands in stark contrast to the controversy that surrounded Yellowstone eight years prior to its release. In 2017, the series faced significant backlash over the casting of Kelsey Asbille as the Native character Monica Dutton. Actor Adam Beach, a Saulteaux member, publicly demanded a boycott, stating that Native female actors were being overlooked for roles written for Indigenous people. At the time, Asbille was identified in press materials as having Cherokee heritage, a claim that was later disputed by the Eastern Band Cherokee tribal enrollment office, which stated there was no documentation to support her enrollment or descent from that specific tribe.

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Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The positive reception of Yellowstone and its spin-offs has resonated with Indigenous leaders, including a Cherokee Nation councilman who told Brings Plenty that the show has inspired him and serves as a positive force for his nation. Brings Plenty believes that by showcasing the persistence of Indigenous culture, the series encourages broader societal conversation about the concerns facing Native communities. He hopes this visibility will prompt viewers to discuss these issues with their political leaders, thereby creating tangible social change. The actor expressed deep gratitude that his people are finally being included in such a prominent cultural dialogue, marking a significant shift from the exclusion and misrepresentation that characterized earlier media portrayals.

Historical Context and Personal Heritage

Brings Plenty's perspective is deeply informed by his personal history and heritage. Born on a reservation in South Dakota, he is descended from a veteran of the Battle of Little Big Horn, a pivotal event in Native American history. His journey from a tribal adjutant to a cultural consultant and actor reflects a broader movement toward authentic Indigenous representation in Hollywood. As he continues to work on projects like Marshals, Brings Plenty remains committed to using his platform to highlight the ongoing existence and contributions of Native peoples, ensuring that their stories are told with the dignity and accuracy they deserve.