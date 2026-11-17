MMIR Utah unveils Traces, a new online database honoring the 1.6% Native American population facing disproportionate violence, aiming to reduce missing and murdered Indigenous relatives cases.

MMIR Utah officially launched the Traces online database on Monday, introducing a dedicated digital platform designed to document and honor the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous people within the state. The initiative, spearheaded by the non-profit group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, aims to bring public attention to the disproportionate violence faced by Native American communities in Utah.

Tammy Dee Platero, the executive director of MMIR Utah, emphasized that the platform is intended to preserve the dignity of those lost. She stated that each individual has their own dedicated page on the site, which serves as a remembrance of who they were, the people who loved them, and the communities they came from, rather than merely functioning as a cold case file.

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Disproportionate Violence Statistics in Utah

Native American communities experience significantly higher rates of missing-person cases and murder compared to other demographic groups. According to data cited during the launch, American Indian and Alaska Native people constitute only 1.6% of Utah's total population. Despite this small percentage, they account for more than 5% of murder victims in the state, highlighting a severe disparity in violence levels.

The overarching goal of the MMIR Utah initiative is to reduce this disproportionate violence impacting the Indigenous community. By highlighting these statistics and personal stories, the organization hopes to generate broader awareness and prompt systemic changes that address the root causes of this crisis.

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Initial Entries and Case Details

So far, stories about 11 people have been posted to the Traces website, providing details about the individuals impacted and the circumstances of their cases. The entries vary in depth, with some containing minimal information as the organization seeks to garner more submissions and stories from the public and community members.

One entry concerns Rebecca Jane White, who went missing from South Salt Lake in 2012. The database notes that she may have been experiencing homelessness and might have used the last names Fasthorse or Runninghorse at the time of her disappearance. Another entry details the case of Ermalinda Garza Sherman, an American Indian or Alaska Native woman who was killed near St. George in 1991.

The entry for Ermalinda Garza Sherman specifies that on April 2, 1991, she was found on the side of a road in the desert south of St. George. According to the Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification, she had died of gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma. Her killing remains unsolved to this day.

Community Impact and Future Goals

A more expansive entry covers Matthew Jay Broncho, an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes who went missing from his home in Idaho in 2019. His remains were found five years later in the Hansel Mountains in Box Elder County, though his case remains unresolved. His mother, Cynder Metz, expressed confusion about why he went to Utah, noting she had never heard him talk about the state.

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Funding for the development of the Traces database came from the University of Utah Department of Communication. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project also assisted with the project, helping with research and writing the initial stories. Eric Peterson, the founder and senior reporter of the journalism group, noted that the team spent more than a year developing the platform.

Peterson characterized the initiative as a means of remembering and noting how dark chapters of the past have ripple effects in the present. He expressed a hope that more entries would come directly from those who knew the missing and murdered population, allowing shared memories to eventually replace the initial reporting.

More money is needed to keep the effort going long-term. Platero stated that the funding goal for 2027 is $120,000. The organization views the current launch as a beginning rather than an end, aiming to build a comprehensive archive that honors the dignity and humanity of every individual affected by violence or disappearance.