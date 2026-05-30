MLW Launches Free Weekly Show 'MLW Fusion' on YouTube, Veeps, and beIN SPORTS USA

Major League Wrestling debuts MLW Fusion, a free weekly Saturday night wrestling show streaming on YouTube, Veeps, and beIN SPORTS USA, featuring top talent and quarterly PPV events via a new Veeps partnership.

Major League Wrestling ( MLW ) has launched a new weekly wrestling show called MLW Fusion, which premieres tonight on Saturday nights. The program will be available for free on YouTube, Veeps , and beIN SPORTS USA, with streaming times varying by platform: 6 pm ET on YouTube, 9 pm ET on Veeps , and 10 pm ET on beIN SPORTS USA.

This marks a significant expansion for MLW, which has been establishing itself as an alternative to WWE and AEW over the past 24 years. The debut episode features a star-studded card including Killer Kross, Trevor Lee, Austin Aries, Hammerstone, Shotzi, and more. Killer Kross, the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion, will address the world alongside MLW CEO Court Bauer, Danny McBride, and Scarlett Bordeaux in a press conference segment.

Additional matches include a Heavyweight Collision between Alex Hammerstone and Bishop Dyer, a Tag Team Showdown pitting The Good Brothers against The Coffey Bros, a Middleweight Showcase with Diego Hill versus Adam Brooks, and a special look at lucha libre icon Blue Panther. Beyond the weekly series, MLW and Veeps have partnered on quarterly premium live PPV supercard events that will feature title matches and major moments throughout the year.

Veeps, a Live Nation service known for free sports and entertainment programming to attract subscribers, will also launch exclusive limited-edition merchandise collections for MLW fans, leveraging its direct-to-fan commerce infrastructure. The partnership includes plans to infuse music culture into future MLW events, creating crossover moments connecting wrestling audiences with artists across metal, country, punk, hardcore, and alternative communities.

This deal provides MLW with a global streaming home built around direct fan engagement, connected TV viewing, and commerce integration, potentially positioning it for future network syndication. MLW's strategic move comes after the company's restructuring in 2023, which led to the addition of marquee talent from WWE, AEW, Japan, and Mexico. This has helped MLW evolve into a modern third promotion not tied to the dominant big two.

The new weekly show on multiple platforms aims to increase exposure beyond its existing YouTube channel, reaching a broader global audience. The collaboration with Veeps, which recently streamed Danny Wimmer Presents' Blood4Blood in partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, represents an expansion of Veeps' live sports and entertainment slate. For fans without Veeps access, the YouTube option ensures the content remains freely available.

This launch underscores MLW's growth and its ambition to become a more prominent player in professional wrestling, offering an alternative product that blends traditional wrestling with elements from lucha libre, hardcore, and international styles





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