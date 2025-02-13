MLS Unveils 2025 Jerseys: A Celebration of History, Passion, and Pride

Every MLS team is revealing its unique 2025 jersey, each telling a story of its history and fanbase.

Major League Soccer ( MLS ) is gearing up for the 2025 season with a fresh wave of jerseys that celebrate the league's diverse history and passionate fanbase. As the season kicks off on Saturday, February 22nd, all 30 teams will be unveiling their new kits the week prior, building anticipation and excitement among fans. Each jersey is meticulously designed to tell a unique story, honoring the rich heritage and traditions that make every MLS club special.

Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products, emphasized this sentiment, stating, 'Each jersey tells a unique story, honoring the rich history and heritage that make every MLS club special. From the custom design elements for each team to the distinctive visual identity of every club, these jerseys represent more than just a uniform—they are a symbol of the passion and pride that define MLS and its fans.' Adding another layer of uniqueness to the kits, Apple TV has collaborated with each team to create custom sleeve patches and logos that will be prominently displayed on the jerseys. For instance, the Seattle Sounders, renowned for their iconic black and gold home kit, will be introducing a white and gold away kit, departing from the light green shade of last season. Charlotte FC has unveiled 'The Fortress' kit, predominantly black with three horizontal white lines across the shoulders and two blue lines traversing the front neck. Cincinnati's kit boasts two shades of blue, punctuated by a bold, thick orange diagonal row slicing through the center.





