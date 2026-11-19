Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Chicago Fire's Robert Lewandowski headline Major League Soccer's 2026 salary report as league-wide wages rise 15%.

Major League Soccer released its final 2026 salary report on Thursday, revealing a significant surge in player compensation driven by high-profile international signings this summer. Lionel Messi leads the league with a guaranteed compensation of $28,333,333, while Robert Lewandowski ranks fifth with $19,51 million in guaranteed pay. The data reflects a general increase in league salaries by nearly 15% compared to the previous year.

Top Earners Breakdown and Salary Structure

Lionel Messi's earnings at Inter Miami exceed the total payrolls of 25 other clubs in the 30-club league. His base salary more than doubled to $25 million in his new contract, resulting in the highest guaranteed compensation figure in MLS history. These figures include marketing bonuses and agent fees but exclude separate performance-based agreements or additional deals with club affiliates. Robert Lewandowski follows with a $16 million base salary for Chicago Fire and $19,51 million in total guaranteed compensation. Antoine Griezmann ranks third at Orlando City with a $10,443,243 base salary and $13,938,354 in guaranteed compensation. Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC drops to fourth place with a $10,338,750 base salary and $11,152,852 in total compensation. Breel Embolo completes the top five for Atlanta United, earning a $9.74 million base salary and $10,811,400 in guaranteed compensation. Allan Saint-Maximin of Charlotte FC ranks ninth with a $5.679,200 base salary and $7,199,000 in guaranteed compensation.

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League-Wide Wage Growth and Statistical Analysis

The total compensation across Major League Soccer reached $724.5 million, marking a 14.8% increase from the $631 million recorded in the first 2026 data release in May. The average guaranteed compensation per player rose 18% to $746,936 as of October 9, up from $632,809 on October 1 of the previous year. The MLS median salary, representing the midpoint where half of players earn more and half earn less, increased by 6.4% to $360,042 from $338,347 in the prior fall season. These annual figures represent the total earnings players receive over a full season and reflect the financial scale of the league's current roster constructions.

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Notable Transfer Market Impact and New Signings

Recent summer transfers significantly influenced the salary distribution, bringing experienced international talent to American clubs. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro joined Inter Miami with a base salary of $896,004 and $3,537,871 in guaranteed compensation. Columbus Crew acquired Spanish midfielder Brais Méndez for a $4 million base salary and $5.2 million in total compensation. New England Revolution signed English winger Jack Harrison for $3.25 million and $3.65 million in compensation. Kansas City Current added Brazilian winger André Luiz for $3 million and $3,318,667 in total compensation. San Diego FC signed Moroccan winger Elias Achouri for $2.3 million and $2,633,462 in compensation. Colorado Rapids acquired English winger Morgan Whittaker for $1.8 million and $2,018,000 in total compensation. Los Angeles Galaxy signed Spanish midfielder Sergi Roberto for a $1 million base salary and $1,160,833 in compensation.

Domestic Talent and Payroll Disparities

Domestic players and club financial strategies also featured prominently in the 2026 report. Former U.S. national team goalkeeper Matt Turner accepted a salary reduction to $1,341,190 on loan from Lyon, down from $1,776,136 in 2025. Orlando City re-signed American forward Daryl Dike for $1.6 million and $830,004 in compensation. U.S. national team record-breaking striker Cavan Sullivan earns $450,000 on base salary for Philadelphia Union. Inter Miami maintained the highest team payroll at $59.4 million, followed by Chicago Fire at $41.3 million and Atlanta United at $38.4 million. Nashville SC, despite setting a franchise regular-season record of 77 points, held the tenth-highest payroll at $25 million. Philadelphia Union achieved playoff qualification with the league's lowest payroll of $12.6 million, recording a club-record 15-game unbeaten streak from mid-July to mid-October.