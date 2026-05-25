MLS Soccer Match Highlights: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union

A thrilling MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union, featuring standout performances from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) comes under pressure from Philadelphia Union midfielder Jovan Lukic (4), midfielder Cavan Sullivan (6), and midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (21), during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Miami.

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) deflects a corner kick from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Miami. Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) drives downfield under pressure from Philadelphia Union midfielder Ben Bender (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Miami.

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Miami. Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Miami





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MLS Soccer Inter Miami Philadelphia Union Lionel Messi Andre Blake Ben Bender Cavan Sullivan Danley Jean Jacques Luis Suárez Germán Berterame

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