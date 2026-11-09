MLS Goals of the Week: Nashville Makes History, Sergi Solans Seals Wild Card

MLS’s long-awaited Decision Day was as fateful and dramatic as anticipated.

The 2026 MLS season wrapped with a drama-filled Decision Day on Saturday, seeing several teams secure last-gasp playoff spots and others cast aside until next year.etched their name into MLS history with a big win over FC Cincinnati, while Sergi Solans ignited Real Salt Lake’s heroic playoff bid against all odds.

St. Louis CITY had one final chance to score before the stoppage-time clock ran out, and they made the most of it. Center back Lukas MacNaughton, in a frantic run forward, picked the pocket of Houston Dynamo substitute Duncan McGuire, before finding teammate Alexandru Mațan barreling toward the box. Faced with two defenders, Mațan cut the ball back and returned the ball to the feet of MacNaughton, who buried the shot with exactly 40 seconds to spare.

Also read Steven Stamkos Moves To Fifth All-Time in Power Play Goals

St. Louis walked away with a 1–0 over the Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium to lock down third in the Western Conference heading intoKristoffer Velde doubled Portland Timbers’ lead over Austin FC in the 70th minute, firing a beautiful shot from roughly 25 yards out into the upper-90. It proved a damning finish, allowing the Timbers to not only walk away with victory, but also clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Not only did they punch their ticket, but they also avoided the wild card match. In part due to LA Galaxy’s loss on Saturday, the Timbers narrowly secured seventh in the West and will face FC Dallas in the Round One best-of-three series. Thanks to Sam Surridge’s brace of goals, which included a right-footed banger, the Music City squad secured a 2–0 victory at TQL Stadium and sealed MLS history for the most points in a single season .

Advertisement

It was an emphatic end to easily the most comprehensive regular season performance in MLS history. Nashville now turn their attentions to the winner of the wild card match between Orlando City and Cincinnati. It ultimately wouldn’t last, but for a brief moment of time, life was sweet for Minnesota, with dreams of playoffs alive and well.

In one of the most individually impressive goals of the weekend, winger Tomás Chancalay snatched a bouncing ball from his opponent in Minnesota’s own half before racing past two San Jose Earthquakes defenders into the opponent’s 18-yard box. His driven far post shot in the 57th minute knotted the match in front of an energized home crowd and ignited an impressive comeback.

Although Minnesota saw out a 3–1 victory, the result ultimately proved not enough to surmount the Sounders and RSL for a wild card spot. The Loons’ season may have come to a disappointing end; however, a big comeback win at home against the No. 4 ranked team in the West is not a bad way to go out.

Sergi Solans needed less than 10 minutes to get on the board, dashing onto the end of a through ball that split LA Galaxy’s center backs. A quick skirt around goalkeeper James Marcinkowski allowed for a simple finish. Solans’s teammate Zach Booth added another just three minutes later, enough for a 2–1 win at home. The victory,punched Salt Lake’s playoff ticket.

Advertisement

They will clash with the Sounders in the wild card match on Nov. 19, with a Round One series against the Whitecaps on the line. Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.