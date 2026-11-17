The handwritten draft of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech is on display in Atlanta before auction at Christie's, expected to fetch over $10 million.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta is currently hosting the handwritten draft of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic 'I Have a Dream' speech. This rare document, which offers a unique glimpse into the final preparation of one of the most significant addresses in American history, will be sold to the highest bidder at an auction hosted by Christie's in January.

King delivered the speech on August 28, 1963, from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The address addressed the shameful legacy of slavery, segregation, and discrimination while looking forward to a future of equality for Black citizens. The seven-page manuscript, written on yellow lined paper, serves as a tangible link to this pivotal moment in the Civil Rights movement.

Also read Handwritten draft of MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech to go on display before it’s sold at auction

Final Draft Preparation and Historical Context

King completed the handwritten draft in his hotel room in the early hours of the morning, less than twelve hours before the speech was delivered. According to Christie's, the document was then given to assistants to be typed and sent to the media for widespread distribution. The manuscript was titled 'Normalcy - Never Again,' reflecting the serious tone King intended for the opening of his address.

Peter Klarnet, a specialist in books and manuscripts at Christie's, examined the document closely. He noted that the draft is so close to the final typed version that it must be the final handwritten draft. Klarnet expressed that he was 'just blown away' by the historical significance of the piece. He described it as an important part of both American and world history. Klarnet stated that this specific speech has inspired all people to strive for betterment.

Advertisement

Ad-libbed Refrain and Creative Process

Although the draft contains the opening lines and the powerful finish invoking an African American spiritual, the famous 'I have a dream' refrain does not appear in the text. King added this recurring phrase as he stood before a crowd of tens of thousands of people gathered on the National Mall for the March on Washington.

Jill Savitt, president and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, explained that the speech reflects a genius at work. She noted that the words did not simply spill out perfectly from the page. Savitt described watching footage of the event as witnessing an electric charge go through King. He was overcome by the moment and ad-libbed the riff about 'I have a dream' directly from the stage.

Origin of the Manuscript Discovery

The draft remained hidden for decades before its discovery. Edward Clayton, a speechwriter who worked alongside King, was among the multiple advisers who helped hash out the content of the speech. His wife, Xernona Clayton, discovered the document in the late 1990s, three decades after her husband's death. She found it in a drawer of his desk, tucked inside an envelope labeled 'speech.'

Xernona Clayton recalled in a Christie's news release that she and her husband gelled with writing and words. They would go back and forth with such respect. Dr. King was a great thinker, but Ed Clayton was praised for getting his words on paper and putting them in the right place at the right time. Xernona did not realize the document was the only remaining handwritten draft at the time. She stuck it back in the drawer and found it there again just two years ago.

Advertisement

Auction Proceeds and Charitable Impact

Xernona Clayton established the Still Marching Irrevocable Charitable Unitrust to advance causes important to her. After consulting with trusted advisers, she decided to sell the draft to support charities that advance her own legacy and that of King. Christie's expects the draft to fetch more than $10 million. The organizations that will benefit from the sale include the Xernona Clayton Foundation and the King Center in Atlanta.

The Rev. Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, King's two remaining living children, issued a statement through Christie's. They expressed gratitude that the sale will support the legacy of the movement their father helped build. Martin Luther King III described it as poetic that the past will protect the future. He thanked the Clayton family for preserving this treasure over the decades.

Public Display and Upcoming Auction Schedule

The draft is being publicly displayed for the first time at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta. It is shown in two cases in the museum's gallery devoted to the March on Washington. Video of King delivering the speech is projected on the wall behind the manuscript. The display in Atlanta runs through Sunday, allowing visitors to view the physical document.

Following the Atlanta display, the manuscript will travel to Christie's in New York. The auction preview will begin on January 15, which is King's birthday, and continue through January. The public will have the opportunity to be inspired by this document. It shines a light on the process King used to prepare a speech that profoundly affected the course of the Civil Rights movement and the nation. The sale represents the first time the public can access this specific piece of history in a commercial setting.