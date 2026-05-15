MLB Season 2026: Long-term narratives forming, surprises in the standings

The 2026 MLB season has begun to form some long-term narratives, as the top teams have started to separate themselves from the pack. The NL Central continues to be excellent, with all five teams floating above .500. Meanwhile, the NL West is a puzzle as the Padres have a far worse run differential than the Dodgers but are tied with the defending World Series champs in the loss column.

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on pace to fall well short of his stated 50–50 goal for 2026. The 2026 MLB season has begun to form some long-term narratives , as the top teams have started to separate themselves from the pack.

The NL Central continues to be excellent, with all five teams floating above .500. Meanwhile, the NL West is a puzzle as the Padres have a far worse run differential than the Dodgers but are tied with the defending World Series champs in the loss column. The reigning American League pennant winners are in fourth place in their division, with the Blue Jays 9 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Rays.

Then there are the White Sox, baseball’s biggest surprise. Chicago rides a five-game win streak into the weekend and sits above .500 at 22–21. LF Mike Yastrzemski, Cedric Mullins, and Cedric Mullins are some of the players who entered this season with higher expectations





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MLB 2026 Season Long-Term Narratives Surprises In The Standings NL Central NL West Padres Dodgers White Sox Mike Yastrzemski Cedric Mullins Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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