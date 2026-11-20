The Chicago Cubs acquire catcher Joey Bart to bolster their backstop dEpth,while the Nationals re-sign Erick Mejia as a pitcher. Other league moves include contracts for Bautista, Gonzalez, and Monasterio.

Cubs Secure Veteran Backstop Amid Roster Shifts

The Chicago Cubs have acquired catcher Joey Bart ,adding significant veteran experience to thier battery as they prepare for the upcoming season. This relocate addresses a critical need for the organization, which found itself without a backup catcher on its 40-man roster after Carson Kelly departed in free agency. Bart, who has played 379 career big-league games for four different teams between 2020 and 2026, is expected to serve as the primary backup to starter Miguel Amaya . While the claim does not explicitly rule out the possibility of the Cubs bringing Kelly back, the acquisition makes it increasingly probable that the 32-year-old Kelly will relocate on to a team where he can secure more consistent playing time in 2027 compared to the backup role offered by Chicago.

Bart arrives in Chicago following a resurgence in performance that occurred after he was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants. His tenure with the Pittsburgh Pirates yielded his best offensive numbers in recent years. In 2024, he established career highs in home runs, RBIs, and slugging percentage, demonstrating a powerful bat when given regular at-bats. The following season, he improved his durability and plate discipline, setting novel personal bests in games played,at-bats and on-base percentage. these statistics suggest that if Bart can exceed those figures with the Cubs,it would likely be contingent upon an injury to Amaya opening up opportunities, but his presence ensures the squad has a competent and proven backup option regardless of the starting catcher health status.

Also read Chicago Cubs Urged to Act Fast on Offseason Moves Amid Lockout Threat and Free Agent Interest

Nationals Rotate Pitching Prospect Erick Mejia

In a series of roster moves involving Erick Mejia,the Washington Nationals have re-signed the right-handed pitcher to a minor league contract, signaling a strategic shift in how they utilize the versatile athlete. mejia, who previously logged limited bench moment with the Kansas City Royals in 2019 and 2020 as an infielder,successfully transitioned full-time to the mound in 2025 while in the Nationals minor league system. He posted a respectable ERA and demonstrated a potent fastball sitting in the 95 to 98 mph range. this recent development has generated optimism that he could compete for a spot in the major league bullpen during spring training, leveraging his new role as a reliever rather than his history as a position player.

Despite the recent success in the minors, Mejia has not appeared in the major leagues in nearly five years. His journeyman career includes stints with multiple organizations,including the Seattle Mariners and the Royals, where he primarily served as organizational depth. The Nationals view him as a valuable asset who can provide extra depth in the farm system while potentially contributing at the huge league level. His current status playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic offers further evaluation of his pitching mechanics and effectiveness. If he can maintain his performance in the minors, there is a strong likelihood he will log significant major league bullpen time in the near future, providing the Cubs and other teams with a unique arm out of the relief corps.

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Around the League: Contracts and Trade Fallout

Elsewhere in the league, the San Francisco Giants signed Mejia to a minor league contract earlier, yet he eventually settled with Washington. The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with closer Felix Bautista on a one-year contract, keeping him under team control through 2026. Bautista, who missed much of the previous season due to shoulder surgery,is viewed as a question mark heading into the new season despite his potential to reemerge as a top-tier closer. The Boston Red Sox have too bolstered thier bench by re-signing infielders Romy Gonzalez and Andruw Monasterio, as well as outfielder Eli White, to one-year deals. these moves aim to provide depth and flexibility,particularly against left-handed pitching, as the team navigates competition for roster spots.

The Minnesota Twins have decided not to tender a contract to outfielder Trevor Larnach, ending his tenure with the organization after six seasons. Larnach remains available for trade until the deadline,but it appears his time in Minnesota has concluded. Meanwhile, fantasy baseball analysts are assessing the ripple effecTs of a six-player trade between the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals, which involved infield depth and pitching assets. The Mariners are seen as having sufficient depth to withstand the loss of starting pitcher Bryce Miller, while bolstering thier infield capabilities. These moves highlight the active nature of the offseason, with teams fine-tuning their rosters through trades, contract extensions, and waiver claims to position themselves for competitive success in the coming year.