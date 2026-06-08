MLB power rankings: The nose-diving Padres

How the Padres are stacking up with the best teams in Major League Baseball

Wrap your head around this: The Padres would be riding an eight-game losing streak into the week if it weren’t for the unlikeliest of their hitters homering in the seventh inning on Saturday.

As it turned out, Freddy Fermin homered not once but twice this weekend after carrying a .392 OPS into Saturday’s game. Now he’s got twice as many homers as … Fernando Tatis Jr. … in this mind-boggling season that began with the Padres sitting as high as 11 games over .500 on May 23.

Which is what we’re seeing now with the Padres — last in the majors in runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS — losing 11 of their last 13 games to fall eight games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and a half-game out of a wild-card spot. But is this group — led by the slugless Tatis and the majors worst hitter in Manny Machado and the slumping Jackson Merrill and Xander Bogaerts — capable of pulling out of this nosedive?

Padres manager Craig Stammen has no choice but to believe their track records carry more weight than a dismal two months.

“Yeah, they’re just struggling,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “Thankfully it’s still June, and we’ve got a lot of season left, and I think when you’re a superstar it means you’ve been very consistent over the course of your career. It’s always a shock when you’re not as consistent as you’ve always been. For them personally and for everybody that expects a lot out of them.

But I know they expect more out of them than anybody else. They’re the ones trying their hardest and they’re hanging their heads right now.1 | Atlanta Braves 4 | New York Yankees 7 | Cleveland Guardians 10 | Philadelphia Phillies 13 | Arizona Diamondbacks 16 | Texas Rangers 19 | Cincinnati Reds 22 | New York Mets 25 | Boston Red Sox 28 | San Francisco Giants





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres' Manny Machado Believes MLB Should Get Rid of the AnalyticsSan Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado made a bold statement about analytics.

Read more »

Samad Taylor to make first start for San Diego Padres in front of his grandmotherSamad Taylor, a 27-year-old player for the San Diego Padres, is set to make his first start in left field on Sunday, with his paternal grandmother in attendance. Taylor, who was drafted by Cleveland in 2016, has been struggling with just two plate appearances since joining the Padres.

Read more »

Padres notes: Griffin Canning finding his focus, Sung-Mun Song’s learning curveVeteran pitcher Griffin Canning experimenting with amber contacts to improve vision on the mound

Read more »

2026 MLB Trade Deadline Rumors Tracker: Red Sox' Expected to Trade Aroldis ChapmanHere are the latest whispers and trade rumors currently shaping the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

Read more »