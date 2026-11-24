Major League Baseball released its 2026 postseason payouts on Monday, revealing a significant gap between the World Series champions and teams eliminated in the

Milwaukee Brewers celebrate with the Commissioner's Trophy during the Awards Ceremony after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays to win the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 28, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Major League Baseball released its 2026 postseason payouts on Monday, revealing a significant gap between the World Series champions and teams eliminated in the opening round of playoffs. A full postseason share for the Brewers was worth $493,044, the third-highest in MLB history.

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Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox received just $8,717 per full share, the lowest figure among this year's 12 postseason participants,After capturing their first World Series title in franchise history, the Brewers secured approximately $41.2 million in postseason prize money, accounting for 36% of MLB's entire postseason players' pool. Milwaukee distrubuted its winnings through 65 full shares, 17.5 partial shares and 20 separate cash awards, The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays received the second-largest individual payout at $296,339, followed by the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers .

The difference between advancing to the League Championship Series and suffering an early postseason exit was particularly noticeable. The New York Yankees received $44,016 per full share. Interestingly, the Red SoxHowever, Boston's decision to distribute 83 full shares, along with partial shares and additional cash awards, contributed to its smaller individual payout. The 2026 pool totaled approximately $114.5 million, down from $128 million in 2025 and a record $129.1 million in 2024.

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Dodger Stadium, which boasts a seating capacity of 56,000, hosted World Series games in each of the previous two seasons. Milwaukee ) and Tampa Bay play in considerably smaller ballparks, limiting potential ticket revenue. Unlike professional sporting events that over predetermined prize money, MLB's postseason payout system is dependent on ticket sales from designated playoff games. The financial awards also extend beyond the players themselves.

Eligible coaches, trainers and other clubhouse personnel can benefit from postseason distributions, making a deep playoff run particularly meaningful for employees who do not earn multimillion-dollar salaries. Alyssa Polczynski is a sports journalist based in Scottsdale, Arizona, who currently writes for Fastball On SI and Heavy.com. She previously worked as an editorial producer for mlb.com and contributed to the Society of American Baseball Research.

Polczynski earned a bachelor's degree in sports journalism and master's degree in mass communication from Arizona State University. She is also the author of the children's book Winny the Guinea's Spectacular Tea Party. A Southeast Michigan native and lifelong Detroit sports fan, Polczynski spends her free time playing golf, running, volunteering at animal shelters, and snacking on spicy dill pickle chips.