Kevin Gausman, Foster Griffin, and David Peterson secure major contracts. Four starting pitchers sign new deals before the anticipated December lockout deadline hits MLB.

Four prominent starting pitchers have officially signed new contracts ahead of the looming December 1 lockout deadline, reshaping the MLB free agency landscape. Kevin Gausman, Foster Griffin, Patrick Sandoval, and David Peterson completed their deals on September 23, 2026, signaling that teams are rushing to secure top-tier rotation arms before potential league停摆. This flurry of activity underscores the urgency among clubs to finalize rosters while the market remains fluid and competitive.

Gausman Reunites with Detroit on One-Year Basis

Kevin Gausman agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract with the Detroit Tigers to anchor their starting rotation. The 36-year-old right-hander spent the 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs after being traded from the Toronto Blue Jays at the August deadline, but his performance metrics struggled across both stints. Despite an ERA that underperformed his FIP, xFIP, and xERA statistics, Gausman found stability in Detroit alongside young arms Troy Melton, Keider Montero, Jackson Jobe, and veteran Framber Valdez.

Also read Former Braves Pitcher Signs with Doosan Bears of KBO

This arrangement mirrors Gausman's previous career strategy, where he signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants after the 2020 season to rebuild value before securing a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays. The Tigers view this short-term, high-value commitment as a strategic move to stabilize a rotation during a critical window, banking on Gausman's experience to guide the younger pitchers through the postseason push and beyond.

Griffin Solidifies Guardians Rotation with Three-Year Deal

Foster Griffin signed a three-year, $48 million contract to remain with the Cleveland Guardians, bolstering a staff that already features Cy Young Award finalist Parker Messick and postseason standout Gavin Williams. Griffin will assume the role of the team's No. 3 starter, providing depth to a rotation that has seen significant turnover. His signing follows the market-setting contract of Dustin May with the White Sox and complements the addition of Trevor Rogers, who signed a five-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Griffin's journey to this extension began when he signed with the Washington Nationals out of Japan earlier in the offseason, followed by an All-Star season that preceded a trade to Cleveland at the deadline. The Guardians have now added two starters in free agency, with Griffin and Mike Clevinger's successor (implied by Bubic reference) adding over $30 million in payroll for the 2027 season. This investment highlights Cleveland's commitment to maintaining competitiveness in the American League Central while managing long-term financial flexibility.

Rockies Overhaul Rotation with Peterson and Sandoval

The Colorado Rockies executed a surprising rotation overhaul by acquiring veteran left-handers David Peterson and Patrick Sandoval, outpacing the spending activity of major markets like the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox. Peterson secured a two-year, $32 million contract, while Sandoval agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal, both figures significantly exceeding median crowdsourced projections for the time. These contracts reflect the Rockies' determination to eat up innings with experienced arms rather than relying solely on unproven prospects.

David Peterson returns to form after a difficult season with the New York Mets, where he struggled to find consistency, and a subsequent stint with the Chicago Cubs that included critical innings during their playoff run. Patrick Sandoval, recovering from Tommy John surgery and an early-season setback in 2026, offers the Rockies durable left-handed depth. The Rockies have now added four starting pitchers this offseason, including Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the White Sox via trade, giving them a diverse pool of young arms like McCade Brown, Gabriel Hughes, Ryan Feltner, Mason Adams, and Jack Mahoney to compete for the final rotation spots.

Market Dynamics and Upcoming Trade Decisions

The acceleration of free agency signals broader market shifts, with teams eager to lock in talent before the December 1 deadline. Michael King, the San Diego Padres right-hander, remains a notable name still available, with multiple clubs reportedly interested in his services. His potential signing could further tighten the market for mid-rotation starters, as teams evaluate the remaining pool of veteran arms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the trade market remains active, with Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants representing the premier available talent. The Giants' willingness to entertain offers and extend discussions beyond standard timelines suggests that high-value trades could significantly influence the speed of the free-agent market's conclusion. As the lockout deadline approaches, the strategic positioning of teams like Detroit, Cleveland, and Colorado sets a template for how clubs balance immediate competitiveness with long-term roster construction in an increasingly volatile economic environment.