Blue Jays Anthony Santander posts anti-Muslim videos after Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander shared social media videos attacking Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim faith, prompting a team statement saying his comments do not represent the organization's values.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander sparked backlash after sharing two Instagram story videos that attacked Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim faith. The posts, made after Tuesday's midterm elections, were deleted but captured and widely shared online.

Anthony Santander Posts Attack Muslim Faith

One video was captioned America voted for Sharia Last Night and the other was titled Islam is not peaceful. The first clip featured a preacher claiming Islam is driven by war and that there is no such thing as kind Muslims. The second focused on Michigan's U.S. Senate race, won by Democrat Abdulrahim El-Sayed, questioning the influence of Sharia principles and how that doctrine misaligns with the U.S. Constitution.

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El-Sayed will become the first Muslim U.S. Senator when he takes office in January. In a statement to The Athletic, a Blue Jays spokesperson rebuked Santander's posts, saying they do not reflect the franchise's values. Baseball is for everyone and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark, the statement read. Individual comments do not represent our organization's values and beliefs.

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Many Toronto fans pushed back on the Venezuelan outfielder before the posts were removed. One social media user wrote, I'm all for free speech, but this is extremely disgusting and flat out disrespectful stuff shared by Anthony Santander. The reaction showed how quickly real questions about governance can get erased when an athlete delivers them without discipline. Santander, 32, is a native of Margarita, Venezuela, who watched political movements systematically transform his home country's legal institutions and economy.

From that perspective, questioning fundamental ideological shifts in religion and politics is second nature for someone who watched his homeland unravel. It is also hard to imagine Santander facing anywhere near this level of pushback had the video targeted Christianity. His Blue Jays tenure has been nothing short of a disaster. After signing a five-year, $92.5 million deal before 2025, injuries limited him to 54 games that season.

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He posted an abysmal slash line of .175/.271/.294 with six home runs and 18 RBIs. He then missed the entire 2026 season following left shoulder surgery, with three years and over $57 million remaining on his contract. His priority heading into 2027 needs to be getting healthy and producing at the plate. But the firestorm over his posts shows how quickly real questions about governance get erased when an athlete delivers them without discipline.

The Blue Jays organization made clear that individual comments do not represent its values and beliefs, while fans and observers continue to debate the intersection of sports, politics, and free speech.