MLB Offseason Winners: Diamondbacks, Yankees, Red Sox, Mets and Dodgers Make Big Moves

Several MLB teams have emerged as offseason winners, making significant moves to bolster their rosters and position themselves for success in 2025. The Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers stand out with their strategic acquisitions and roster improvements.

Spring training is nearly upon us as pitchers and catchers have started to arrive at team complexes. While many teams are wrapping up their offseason moves, several franchises have made significant strides this winter and are poised for success in 2025. The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a key piece in first baseman Christian Walker, who signed with the Houston Astros, but ultimately emerged as winners.

They acquired Josh Naylor in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians to fill Walker's void, and then aggressively addressed their rotation needs. They landed both veteran pitchers, joining Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly at the top of the rotation. The low-cost addition of Randal Grichuk and a high-potential pickup in Trey Mancini were also smart moves. In a division dominated by the flashy Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the Diamondbacks often fly under the radar. However, their 2023 National League championship campaign suggests they are closing the gap this season.Meanwhile, despite losing star outfielder Juan Soto, the New York Yankees have had a solid offseason. They signed Max Fried to the largest contract ever for a left-handed pitcher, a move that should prove highly beneficial. Fried is one of the most consistent pitchers in the game. Adding Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt via trade and free agency, respectively, bolsters their lineup with potential bounce-back candidates. Their most shrewd move might be acquiring Devin Williams, arguably the best reliever in baseball. Re-signing Tim Hill adds further depth to their bullpen. The Yankees have improved their roster despite losing Soto and, with some adjustments, could be contenders once again.The Boston Red Sox prioritized adding pitching this offseason and made a big splash by acquiring left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. This is a high-risk, high-reward move for a player with 209 strikeouts in 146 innings in 2024, but Crochet's injury history is a concern. They also signed veteran starter Patrick Sandoval for depth and added flamethrower Aroldis Chapman to the bullpen. The Red Sox addressed their need for starting pitching effectively, securing two high-upside arms that could significantly impact their season.The New York Mets made a splash by landing star outfielder and perennial MVP candidate Juan Soto. This was the most significant move in their offseason, as they aim to build on their NLCS appearance from 2024. Pete Alonso will also be back at Citi Field after signing a two-year, $54 million deal. The team's starting rotation received a boost from the additions of Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, and Griffin Canning, while retaining Sean Manaea coming off an excellent rebound season. These moves compensate for the losses of Luis Severino and Jose Quintana. The Mets also acquired center fielder Jose Siri in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, signed Nick Madrigal for infield depth, and re-signed Ryne Stanek and added A.J. Minter to bolster their bullpen. This was a strong offseason with a major bat acquired, another retained, and a number of solid arms added.Finally, the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have once again had a phenomenal offseason. They loaded up an already impressive roster, adding to their lineup, pitching staff, and bullpen. The rich just got richer with the addition of Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, the return of Clayton Kershaw, and the acquisition of outfielder Michael Conforto and South Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim. The Dodgers also significantly strengthened their bullpen by signing left-handed closer Tanner Scott and veteran right-hander Kirby Yates. All in all, the franchise has spent more than $450 million this offseason, showcasing their unwavering commitment to winning





