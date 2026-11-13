MLB GM Meetings Stalled as Lockout Looms: Orioles, Red Sox, Yankees Navigate Critical Offseason Decisions

MLB executives gather in Las Vegas to outline 2026 strategies. The Orioles seek development, the Red Sox address offense, and the Yankees focus on coaching changes.

Baseball's top executives have convened in Las Vegas for the annual general managers meetings, marking a critical juncture for the sport as an MLB lockout looms on the horizon. The gathering represents the first substantial opportunity for officials from all thirty front offices to publicly articulate their strategic priorities for the upcoming offseason. ESPN MLB reporters Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez, and Jesse Rogers provide comprehensive insights into the unique logistical challenges these franchises face during this winter period.

The Baltimore Orioles are confronting a difficult reality after failing to reach the postseason for the second consecutive year, despite possessing a hyped young core of position players that analysts suggest is not yet good enough. The organization identified their best player in twenty twenty-six by a large margin following last offseason, yet they are now exploring whether to move on from other members of that nucleus, potentially after dealing a former number one pick and two-time All-Star to the Red Sox at the trade deadline.

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General Manager Jared Banner emphasized that the team possesses a ton of talent on the roster but must ensure they are getting the most out of it by turning that talent into wins. The Orioles aim to help their young players transition from being young players into superstars, a process Banner notes is essential for getting better quickly. While they are not vying for Tarik Skubal or other top-tier free agent pitchers, the franchise is poised to add a midrotation hurler to support their internal development goals.

For the Boston Red Sox, the path forward appears straightforward according to President of Baseball Operations Craig Breslow, who acknowledges that their standout pitching staff should return. The team acquired a key pitcher last offseason from the Cardinals, who enjoyed a career season, while their other key contributors supplied elite outfield defense but recorded a one hundred ten weighted runs created plus.

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Despite this defensive and pitching prowess, the Red Sox ranked twenty-third in runs scored and twenty-sixth in home runs in the majors in twenty twenty-six, highlighting significant offensive inconsistencies. Breslow stated that the offense was inconsistent and that they need to find ways to score more runs, suggesting that some improvement may come from players like Skubal and Adley being healthy with the team for full seasons. The front office plans to explore opportunities to improve the team with players who currently are not on the roster.

The New York Yankees must first resolve their coaching staff vacancies after bench coach Brad Ausmus left to become the Astros manager, hitting coach James Rowson was let go, and catching coach Tanner Swanson took the Mariners bench coach job. Former Astros manager Joe Espada is among the candidates for bench coach, and former Dodgers co-hitting coach Aaron Bates is among the candidates for hitting coach, according to sources told ESPN.

In addition to coaching changes, the Yankees are navigating the decision of reliever David Bednar, who must accept the one-year, twenty-three point fifteen million dollar qualifying offer by the November seventeenth deadline. Bednar, thirty-two, would undoubtedly garner a multiyear deal with the Yankees or another club if he declines the contract, but accepting it allows him to hit free agency next winter without draft compensation hindering his market.

General Manager Brian Cashman acknowledged that waiting for Bednar decision could hamper pursuit of the best free agent reliever if Bednar ends up elsewhere. Cashman admitted that while he has avoided giving relievers big contracts in recent years, he is not afraid to do it should the opportunity surface. The Yankees also face roster construction decisions, with Jones projected as the team starting center fielder but Cashman noting Jones probably profiles better on the corner, potentially requiring a right-handed-hitting center fielder to platoon with the left-handed-hitting Jones.

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The Tampa Bay Rays face a unique situation regarding their ace pitcher, who finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting and starred in the postseason. The team holds a twenty-million-dollar club option for next season for the pitcher, which represents the largest salary in franchise history. President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander stated he does not plan on trading the pitcher, though history suggests the low-budget Rays would usually explore trading to maximize value.

New ownership and an impending move to Tampa in twenty twenty-nine could even prompt the Rays to extend their ace rather than trade him. The Rays are also evaluating their lineup depth, with Peralta likely priced out of the Rays comfort zone, though a reunion with Martinez, a clubhouse leader who shined in his first full season as a starter, remains possible. The rotation is the priority for this franchise as they look to solidify their pitching staff.

The Baltimore Orioles, who hold a thirty-two-year-old pitcher in his prime who finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting, are looking to solidify their rotation. The team is exploring options to deepen their lineup, but the rotation remains the primary focus as they seek to improve their standing in the league.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays are targeting starting pitching, with one prospect potentially signing for close to double Cease deal. If Skubal isn't the answer, the Jays will look for starting pitching elsewhere. The franchise is committed to putting their top prospect in the rotation, as stated by GM Chris Getz, aiming to leverage his elite defensive grades at second base and above-average skills at third base and center field to bolster their offensive output.