MLB Free Agency: Mets, Cubs, Padres Target Starting Pitching Amid Scott Boras Influence

The Mets, Cubs, and Padres are aggressively pursuing starting pitchers at GM meetings. Scott Boras highlights Tarik Skubal as the top free agent ahead of the potential lockout.

Major League Baseball general managers gathered at the Aria hotel for the second day of their annual offseason meetings, providing a clearer picture of which franchises intend to dominate the upcoming free agency period. The primary focus for several top contenders is acquiring starting pitching to bolster weak or depleted rotations. New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, Chicago Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins, and San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller all indicated that their organizations require multiple new arms to compete effectively in the National League.

Mets Seek Rotation Stability Under Stearns

David Stearns explicitly stated that the New York Mets currently have only two pitchers on their active roster whom he can guarantee will start next year: right-handers Nolan McClean and Christian Scott. Stearns emphasized that the organization aims to build a complete staff comprising ten to twelve starters, acknowledging that they will likely bring in new members who are not currently part of the organization. He noted that the Mets plan to explore all segments of the market, including free agents and trades, aiming for impactful acquisitions that may not make headlines immediately but will prove valuable by June, July, or August.

Also read Chicago Cubs Outfielder Seiya Suzuki Approaching Free Agency

Cubs Replace Five Lost Starters

The Chicago Cubs face a significant challenge after losing all five starting pitchers who finished the 2026 season to free agency. The departed roster includes Kevin Gausman, Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is prioritizing the improvement of the pitching staff through savvy acquisitions rather than necessarily spending at the very top of the market. General manager Carter Hawkins explained that depth is critical, noting that having thirteen starters is often insufficient and that the team must find great deals repeatedly throughout the offseason to build a resilient group.

Padres Prepare for Potential Lockout

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller indicated that his team has lost all but one starter to free agency and is moving quickly to secure additional rotation arms. Preller expressed a desire to line up multiple pitchers to ensure the roster is fuller and more complete before the potential work stoppage. The Padres aim to finalize these deals before an anticipated lockout next month, which would freeze all transactions and halt free agency negotiations. This urgency reflects a broader trend among teams seeking to secure talent before the season is interrupted by labor disputes.

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Tarik Skubal Leads Free Agent Market

Tarik Skubal, the clear top free agent on the market, dominated discussions during the general managers meetings. Scott Boras, the super agent representing Skubal, described the left-hander as a talent that creates a star skill market, noting that he is essentially a rose with no thorns. Boras intimated that Skubal could sign before December 1, when the anticipated lockout would freeze transactions, similar to how major deals occurred in the final hours of the 2021 lockout. The Dodgers, Mets, Padres, and Blue Jays are among the teams expected to meet with Skubal and his representation to discuss a contract that could make him the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

Boras Highlights Player Emboldenment

Scott Boras referenced the financial success of Major League Baseball, stating that players feel emboldened by record franchise revenues across every quadrant of the market. He argued that the deep water contains a treasure of talent, and teams are prepared to dive in for top assets like Skubal. Boras did not confirm a specific timeline for Skubal's signing but highlighted the likelihood of early deals despite the looming uncertainty of a salary cap proposal rejected by the players' union. This dynamic sets the stage for a high-stakes offseason where top arms will command nine-figure deals, fundamentally reshaping the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball.