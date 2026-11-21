As an anticipated lockout nears, here's an updated look at the best remaining MLB free agents.

Major League Baseball and the players’ union explain the fight over team spending, a potential salary cap and why the disagreement could lead to a lockout..

If the owners and players don't agree to a new collective bargaining agreement before Dec. 2, MLB will enter its 10theight free agents who were extended a qualifying offer Marc Bertrand, Phil Perry and Tim McKone react to breaking news that the Red Sox have signed Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract. Those three international players -- all of whom posted Nov. 1 -- would need to sign deals by Dec. 1 if the potential lockout begins when expected.

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Here's an updated look at the top players still on the open market (players listed alphabetically by last name; all contract details viaSean Kane and Spencer McKercher discuss the latest news on Alec Bohm and what it could mean for the Phillies and Bohm going forward.

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“Giants Talk” hosts Cole Kuiper and Alex Pavlovic weigh the likelihood of San Francisco pursuing starting pitcher Kevin Gausman in free agency.143 games, .306/.383/.609 slash line, 39 HR, 106 RBI, 68 BB, 164 SO, 8 SBThe Milwaukee Brewers won Game 5 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays to earn their first ever title. Hear from Aaron Ashby and Jacob Misiorowski after the win.