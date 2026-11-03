MLB Free Agency: 8 Stars Receive $23.15M Qualifying Offers as Lockout Looms

Major League Baseball announces eight players including David Bednar and Seiya Suzuki have received qualifying offers. Discover details on compensation and the 2026 off-season.

Major League Baseball officially opened the 2026 free agency market on Monday by extending qualifying offers to eight prominent players. The New York Yankees closer David Bednar, Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena are among those who received one-year contracts valued at exactly 23.15 million dollars. This financial package was made available before the afternoon deadline on October 27, 2026, immediately triggering high-stakes negotiations across the league.

The list of recipients also includes Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers, Baltimore Orioles left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe, and San Diego Padres left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon. These athletes met strict eligibility criteria, having remained with their respective teams continuously since opening day and never previously receiving a qualifying offer in their careers.

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The specific monetary value of 23.15 million dollars is derived from a precise formula that averages the highest 125 salaries in Major League Baseball for the current year. This standardized calculation ensures the offer remains competitive relative to the top tier of the sport. Approximately 28 other players also entered the unrestricted free agent pool on Monday, bringing the total number of eligible players to 183.

Negotiations with all free agents began officially at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. Each player has until November 17 to accept or decline the qualifying offer. If a player declines the offer and signs with another club before the next amateur draft, their former team receives draft compensation. This compensation typically occurs at the end of the first round or at the end of the Balance of Competition Round B.

The location of the draft pick depends on several factors, including the size of the new contract the player signs and the revenue-sharing status of the losing team. Teams must weigh the strategic value of securing draft picks against the desire to retain talent. Historical data shows a low acceptance rate for these contracts, with only 18 out of 157 qualifying offers accepted since the program began after the 2012 season.

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While many players navigated the free agency process, several key figures decided to remain with their current organizations. Corbin Burnes of the Arizona Diamondbacks opted out of his previous contract structure to stay with the team. He remains under the final four years of a six-year, 210 million dollar agreement that includes annual salaries of 35 million dollars.

Burnes returned to the majors on September 8 after a 15-month recovery from Tommy John surgery. He made three starts before being placed back on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Jose Berríos of the Toronto Blue Jays also decided not to leave his current contract, staying locked into the final two seasons of a seven-year, 131 million dollar deal.

The 32-year-old right-hander is guaranteed 24 million dollars per season but has not pitched this year due to recovery from Tommy John surgery performed on May 20. Luis Severino of the Oakland Athletics exercised a 22 million dollar player option for the 2027 season. This is the final year of a three-year, 67 million dollar contract agreed upon in December 2025.

Severino posted a 2-6 record with a 4.16 earned run average in 12 starts before his season ended due to a right shoulder strain on May 29. Other notable contract decisions include Ryan Helsley of the Baltimore Orioles, who retained his 14 million dollar salary for the upcoming season as part of a two-year, 28 million dollar agreement.

Helsley had an 0-4 record with a 4.11 ERA and eight saves in 17 appearances before being sidelined with right elbow inflammation. Tatsuya Imai of the Houston Astros also remains with his team under a three-year, 54 million dollar contract. Imai will earn 18 million dollars in both 2027 and 2028, with an option to depart after the next season.

Not all decisions resulted in continuations of employment. The Baltimore Orioles declined a 7.5 million dollar option on first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who appeared in only eight games this season due to a left foot fracture. The Orioles also declined a 3.5 million dollar option on catcher Dietrich Enns, which triggered a 125,000 dollar buyout.

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In Chicago, the Cubs saw right-handers Clay Holmes, Hunter Harvey, and Colin Rea, along with left-hander Caleb Thielbar, become free agents after their 2027 options were declined. Jacob Webb agreed to a one-year, 2.5 million dollar contract with the Cubs. Michael Soroka of the Arizona Diamondbacks declined his mutual option for 2027, activating a 1 million dollar buyout clause.

Soroka, 29 years old, had a 9-5 record with a 3.41 ERA in 21 appearances after signing a one-year contract worth 7.5 million dollars. Cleveland declined the mutual option of right-hander Shawn Armstrong, paying a 1.5 million dollar buyout. Armstrong recorded a 2-1 record with a 4.58 ERA in 41 relief appearances before suffering a left calf strain.

Milwaukee, the World Series champion, declined a mutual option on catcher Gary Sánchez, paying a 250,000 dollar buyout. The Brewers also rejected a 14 million dollar option on Venezuelan right-hander Antonio Senzatela. Detroit declined a 12 million dollar option on Kenley Jansen, paying a 2 million dollar buyout to the veteran closer.

Toronto declined an 8 million dollar option on outfielder Myles Straw, while St. Louis rejected a 6 million dollar option on Ryne Stanek. Tampa Bay activated the 13 million dollar option on Cuban infielder Yandy Díaz after considering him healthy for 2027. Díaz reached the 500 plate appearance threshold required to guarantee the option.

Among players eligible for arbitration, Milwaukee exercised William Contreras's option at 14.5 million dollars. Tampa Bay picked up Taylor Walls for 3.1 million dollars, and Houston selected Isaac Paredes for 13.35 million dollars. San Francisco declined Rowan Wick's 800,000 dollar option, paying a 100,000 dollar buyout.

Detroit agreed to a 1.3 million dollar contract with Jacob Waguespack, who can earn performance bonuses based on innings pitched. As the market stabilizes, the league expects to impose a lockout when the current collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1. This procedural step is anticipated to trigger a frantic signing period as teams rush to finalize contracts.