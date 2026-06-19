MLB Faces Lawsuit Over Uniform Policy After Giants Pitchers Display Biblical Verse

florida Attorney General accuses Major League Baseball of religious discrimination for penalising three San Francisco Giants pitchers who wrote a Bible verse on thier caps,alleging selEctive enforcement of uniform rules and seeking league documents for investigation.

The Major League Baseball ( MLB ) commissioner's office has become the focus of a heated legal dispute after three San Francisco Giants pitchers were warned for inscribing a biblical citation on their caps during a game.

The players,including Landen Roupp, displayed the scripture reference "Gen 9:12-16" - a passage that describes the covenant of the rainbow after the flood - on their headgear in what they described as a personal expression of faith. MLB officials deemed the markings a violation of the league's uniform policy, which prohibits any non‑approved meSsages on apparel,and issued a warning that further infractions could result in disciplinary action.

The incident has sparked a broader controversy, with Florida Attorney General Ashley Uthmeier alleging that the league is selectively enforcing its dress‑code rules to favor secular viewpoints while penalising religious expression, a practice she says may contravene both the Florida Civil Rights Act and the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. uthmeier's office has formally requested that MLB provide extensive documentation related to its uniform regulations, Pride Night policies and any past disciplinary actions concerning religious symbols or messages.

The deadline for compliance is set for July 23, after which the attorney general plans to seek a court order compelling the league to cease any discipline against players who decline to wear Pride‑themed accessories or who choose to incorporate biblical verses into their attire. Failure to meet the June 25 response window could trigger an investigation by the state's Department of Legal Affairs. the attorney general warns that a pattern of selective enforcement could amount to de facto league policy that discriminates against Christian players, violating state civil‑rights law and MLB's own code of conduct, which expressly bars religious discrimination.

The dispute arrives at a time when MLB is under scrutiny for its handling of social‑justice initiatives. In 2022 the league launched the United for Change program, encouraging teams to wear Black‑Lives‑Matter patches and to display the movement's logo on the pitcher's mound as a statement against systemic racism. Critics argue that the league's enthusiastic embrace of certain progressive causes has not been matched by equal tolerance for conservative religious expression.

The attorney general's office has indicated that the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is also monitoring the situation, and EEOC Chairwoman Andrea Lucas has signaled openness to a possible investigation, though she declined to confirm any pending actions. The case underscores a growing tension between professional sports organizations, which frequently promote inclusive values and players seeking to openly practice thier faith on the field





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