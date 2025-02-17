Mkango Resources Signs Land Lease Agreement for Rare Earths Separation Plant in Poland

Mkango Resources Ltd announced a revised land lease agreement with Grupa Azoty Pulawy for a strategic rare earths separation plant in Poland. The agreement signifies a continuation of the partnership initiated in 2021 and secures an 8-hectare site adjacent to Grupa Azoty Pulawy's existing fertilizer and chemicals complex. This strategic location offers excellent infrastructure, access to utilities and reagents, and potential for future expansion. The plant will contribute to Europe's secure supply of rare earths, crucial for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other green technologies.

Mkango Resources Ltd (AIM:MKA)(TSX-V:MKA) ('Mkango'), is pleased to announce that Mkango's wholly owned subsidiary, Mkango Polska Sp. Z.o.o, has signed a revised exclusive land lease agreement ('the Agreement') with Grupa Azoty Pulawy for the construction of a strategic rare earths separation plant in Poland . The Agreement constitutes a continuation of cooperation that the parties first started in 2021.

The Agreement is for a large 8 hectare site adjacent to Grupa Azoty Pulawy's fertilizer and chemicals complex at Pulawy in Poland (the'Site'). The site provides excellent infrastructure, access to reagents and utilities and covers a substantial area which enables future expansion potential. Located within a Polish Special Economic Zone, the Site also provides excellent access to European and international markets. Production from the plant will strengthen Europe's security of supply for rare earths, used in plug-in electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, wind turbines and other green technology and strategic applications. It also aligns with European initiatives to create more robust, diversified supply chains through the latest European Union Critical Raw Materials Regulations. 'We are delighted to have signed a revised exclusive land lease agreement adjacent to the Grupa Azoty Pulawy which will enable future separation plant expansion. We very much value working closely with Grupa Azoty and look forward to completing a definitive feasibility study on the rare earth separation plant and starting construction. 'The project is very innovative and provides an opportunity to create new jobs and transfer new technologies and creates the potential to develop a critical materials supply chain for Europe and North America. Developing partnerships is a key driver for our Azoty Business Program. There are many synergies that the site provides such as land, utilities, reagents and chemical engineering expertise, which is why we are supporting this exciting business development. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited ('Maginito'), which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec Holdings Corp. ('CoTec'), and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies. Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in the HyProMag recycling business and a 90 per cent direct and indirect fully-diluted interest in HyProMag GmbH (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan to HyProMag GmbH), focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd, focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route. Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HyProMag recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture. HyProMag is also evaluating other jurisdictions, and recently launched a collaboration with Envipro Technology Company Limited on rare earth magnet recycling in Japan. Mkango owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project, an extensive rare earths, uranium, tantalum, niobium, rutile, nickel and cobalt exploration portfolio in Malawi, and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland. Songwe Hill is one of the few rare earths projects to have progressed to the Definitive Feasibility Stage, with an expected life of mine of 18 years, producing a 55% mixed rare earth carbonate, yielding 1,953 tons per annum of NdPr and 56 tons per annum of DyTb. Mkango's proposed Pulawy separation facility site, located in a Special Economic Zone in Poland, stands adjacent to the EU's second largest manufacturer of nitrogen fertilisers, and features established infrastructure, access to reagents and utilities on site. Mkango has signed a letter of Intent with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list Mkango's Songwe Hill and Pulawy Rare Earths Projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger. Grupa Azoty Pulawy a subsidiary of Grupa Azoty Capital Group is the leading supplier of nitrogen fertilisers for Polish agriculture and is the second largest producer of nitrogen multi-component fertilizers in European Union and a major producer of melamine, polyamide, OXO alcohols, plasticizers and titanium white





mining / 🏆 449. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rare Earths Poland Mkango Resources Grupa Azoty Pulawy Separation Plant Electric Vehicles Wind Turbines Green Technology Supply Chain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mkango Resources Secures £2.34 Million in Private Placement to Advance Recycling and Rare Earths ProjectsMkango Resources Ltd. successfully raised £2.34 million through a private placement to fuel its recycling development efforts and advance its rare earth projects. The funds will support operations in the UK and Germany, as well as progress on a proposed SPAC transaction.

Read more »

Dale County Schools Remember Heroic Bus Driver on Anniversary of DeathOn the anniversary of the death of Dale County school bus driver Charles Poland, the school district is keeping his memory alive. Poland was killed in 2013 by Jimmy Lee Dykes after Dykes boarded the bus Poland was driving. Poland is remembered for stepping between Dykes and his students, sacrificing his life to protect them. Since that day, Poland and the students, including 6-year-old Ethan who survived a hostage standoff, have been recognized in many ways.

Read more »

Uranium American Resources Announces Official Name Change and Pivots to Uranium and Vanadium FocusUranium American Resources, Inc. (formerly Tonogold Resources, Inc.) officially rebranded as Uranium American Resources, Inc., marking a shift to uranium and vanadium assets. The company is acquiring three projects in the west central USA known for historical vanadium and uranium mining. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported the change, converting convertible notes into equity at a price of $0.10 per share.

Read more »

Cooling Support for Ukraine in Poland Raises ConcernsA recent survey indicates a decline in Polish support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war, with a rise in opposition to military aid and negative sentiment towards Ukrainians, particularly among younger generations.

Read more »

Novo Resources Secures Significant Ground Position and Farm-in Deals in Q4 2024Novo Resources has solidified its position in the Australian gold exploration sector with three high-prospectivity farm-in/joint venture (JV) agreements in December 2024. These agreements, alongside direct pegging of six new exploration licenses, expand Novo's land holdings by approximately 1,520 sq km at the Toolunga Project in Western Australia. Novo has also secured binding term sheets for the John Bull Gold Project and the Tibooburra Gold Project, both in New South Wales.

Read more »

Eros Resources Appoints New Leadership and Announces Trading Symbol ChangeEros Resources Corp. strengthens its leadership team with the appointments of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Mr. Cornell McDowell as Vice-President of Exploration. The company also announces a change in its trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Read more »