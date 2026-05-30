MJ Melendez Hits Walk-Off Homer as Mets Score 9-7 in 10 Innings Over Marlins

MJ Melendez hit his first career walk-off home run in the 10th inning to lift the New York Mets to a 9-7 comeback victory over the Miami Marlins. The Mets broke out with a four-run first inning after being scored upon for only two runs in the previous three-game series, but ace Freddy Peralta tired and the bullpen imploded, allowing the Marlins to tie the game before the dramatic extra-innings finish.

The New York Mets staged a dramatic comeback, capped by MJ Melendez's first career walk-off home run in the 10th inning, to secure a 9-7 victory over the Miami Marlins on May 29, 2026, at Citi Field.

The win was a much-needed offensive explosion for the Mets, who had struggled immensely against the same Marlins pitching staff just days prior, scoring only two runs in a three-game sweep. This time, they erupted early with a four-run first inning, highlighted by two-run singles from A.J. Ewing and Brett Baty, matching their run total from the entire previous series in a single frame.

However, the seemingly comfortable lead evaporated as ace Freddy Peralta fatigued under a high pitch count and the Mets' bullpen collapsed, allowing the Marlins to tie the game. The tension peaked in the extra frame when, in an unusual intentional walk situation with the winning run on second and first base open, the Marlins pitched to Juan Soto, who flew out, setting the stage for Melendez, a pinch-hitter, to deliver the game-winning homer.

The victory provided a stark contrast to the team's recent offensive woes and came amid front-office commentary about the early stage of trade discussions, with Peralta being mentioned as a key rental piece. The game's narrative shifted multiple times, beginning with a rare offensive outburst from the Mets.

Their four-run first inning, initiated by Ewing's single through the middle after bases were loaded via walks and a single, followed by a stolen base by Ewing and Baty's two-out hit, was their largest output in an inning since early May. This aggressive start built a 4-0 lead that felt substantial against a Marlins team that had dominated them previously.

The Mets added to their advantage with a 445-foot two-run homer by Mark Vientos in the third and a run scored on a sacrifice bunt by Luis Torrens that resulted in a throwing error by catcher Joe Mack, pushing the lead to 6-2 by the fourth inning. This early offensive support was crucial as it masked the growing inefficiency of their starting pitcher.

Freddy Peralta, the Mets' most valuable potential trade asset, began effectively but unraveled after a laborious third inning. He stranded a runner at third after a two-out RBI triple by Xavier Edwards but consumed 38 pitches in the frame, including a grueling 12-pitch at-bat. The strain continued into the fourth and fifth innings, where he allowed an RBI double and then additional runs, including a dribbler that slipped under Vientos' glove, reducing the Mets' lead to 6-4.

Peralta was unable to complete the fifth inning, missing the chance to qualify for the win. Manager Carlos Mendoza then turned to his bullpen, using three relievers to navigate the seventh inning, a move that indicated the unavailability of closer Devin Williams due to his heavy pitch count in the previous night's save.

The bullpen's ultimate failure came in the eighth when Tobias Myers, brought in to face two left-handed hitters, surrendered a two-run homer to Owen Cassie that tied the game, forcing extra innings and setting up Melendez's heroics. The win, achieved on a night when the franchise held a promotion involving disguises in a nod to former manager Bobby Valentine, allowed the Mets to avoid a隐藏的尴尬结局 and provided a spark of hope during a challenging period





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Mets Marlins MJ Melendez Walk-Off Homer Freddy Peralta Bullpen Collapse Comeback Win

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