MJ Melendez comes off bench, powers Mets past Marlins 9-7 in 10 innings

MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer to give the Mets a victory over the Marlins after squandering a four-run lead Friday.

MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 9-7 victory over the Miami Marlins after squandering a four-run lead Friday night.

Mark Vientos launched a 445-foot homer for the last-place Mets, who have won two in a row following a five-game slide. A.J. Ewing and Brett Baty each had a two-run single in the first against unbeaten Max Meyer, who blanked New York on one hit over seven innings last weekend in Miami to help the Marlins earn a three-game sweep.

Melendez came off the bench as a pinch hitter in the seventh and supplied a sacrifice fly that extended New York's lead to 7-5. Owen Cassie tied it with a two-run homer off Tobias Myers in the eighth. With one out in the 10th, Melendez fell behind 0-2 in the count before lofting a 98 mph fastball from Pete Fairbanks into the second deck in right field just inside the foul pole.

Pinch-runner Vidal Bruján, the automatic runner at second base, scored ahead of a fired-up Melendez, who flipped his bat when the ball stayed fair and gestured excitedly toward the New York dugout on Fireworks Night at Citi Field. Mets starter Freddy Peralta was handed leads of 4-0, 5-1 and 6-2 in the opener of a three-game series, but he allowed four runs — two earned — and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Kyle Stowers had three hits for Miami, including an RBI double. Meyer lasted six innings despite giving up six runs, five earned, and six hits. Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips makes his 17th appearance and second start this season Saturday against Mets RHP Christian Scott , still seeking his first major league win in his 16th career start.

Before the game, New York will induct former manager Bobby Valentine and outfielder Lee Mazzilli into the team's Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Citi Field.





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