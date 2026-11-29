Mizzou goes unranked in both major polls after loss to Oklahoma
After losing its regular-season finale 34-31 to Oklahoma by blowing a 20-0 lead, Missouri football closed its regular season on a sour note. The Tigers finished
Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery celebrates with Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet after a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After losing its regular-season finale 34-31 to Oklahoma by blowing a 20-0 lead, Missouri football closed its regular season on a sour note. The Tigers finished 7-5 overall and 4-5 in Southeastern Conference play, dropping them to the 10th seed in the conference.
Quarterback Austin Simmons showed both his best and worst, throwing for 85 yards and three touchdowns while completing passes of 20 or more yards to five different targets, but threw two disastrous interceptions that led to Oklahoma scores. He had minimal support on the ground, as the Tigers' rushed for just 17 yards on 17 carries; Jamal Roberts exited with an injury at halftime, and his backups struggled in his place.
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