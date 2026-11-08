Mizzou football top PFF performers, takeaways and snap count totals in loss to Texas

Missouri football fell to Texas 34-20 in a top-25 matchup Saturday; here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap co

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons passes during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Missouri football fell to Texas 34-20 in a top-25 matchup Saturday; here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense. Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez and defensive tackle Jason Dowell react after a sack during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Also read Texas vs. Missouri Livestream: How to Watch the Football Game Online Free

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Tigers' top linebacker recorded three of his season-best PFF grades in the loss, all of which led the team: 81.9 defensive grade, 84 tackling grade and 78.9 coverage grade. Rodriguez's strong tackling was something he has shown all season, but the elevated coverage showed consistent growth from the already top-tier linebacker.

Rodriguez led the team with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, demonstrating his ability to make an impact all over the field. His 98 tackles this season rank third in the entire country. Missouri's offense looked pretty strong through the first three quarters of the game, putting up 20 points against Texas and heading into the final frame tied up. That's when Missouri stalled for five straight drives due to a one-dimensional offense.

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With Ahmad Hardy getting just four snaps and Jamal Roberts staying stagnant, Simmons was forced to do the majority of the grunt work against a Texas secondary that knew what was coming. Simmons finished 23-for-43 with 252 yards and two touchdowns, while Missouri rushed for 84 yards. Simmons' 77.5 PFF grade was the highest of any offensive player by 12 points.

The Tigers' leader in sacks had 32 snaps Saturday, his first week without at least 45 snaps since Week 1. The limited snaps occurred despite Langden Kitchen's early injury that resulted in just six snaps. Sterling Webb and Darris Smith each took 44 snaps to lead the group. Hopkins' 60.3 defensive grade was his third lowest of the season and his 25.8 tackling grade was undoubtedly a season low.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Hayward Howard Jr. hits Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown runs the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectZachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports.

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He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill. , he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best.

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