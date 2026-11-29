Missouri (7-5, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) fell 34-31 to Oklahoma (8-4, 6-3) at Faurot Field on Saturday. The Tigers blew a 20-point lead in a game that Missou

Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson , linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez and defensive tackle Sterling Webb tackle Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer during the first quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Missouri fell 34-31 to Oklahoma at Faurot Field on Saturday. The Tigers blew a 20-point lead in a game that Missouri demonstrated strong tackling, elite passing, poor rushing and crucial mistakes. Here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

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Missouri had four players post a PFF tackling grade over 81 and had 13 of 17 eligible players boast a tackling grade over 71. Between the secondary, which featured strong tackling performances from Trajen Greco and Elijah Dotson, linebackers Robert Woodyard Jr. and Jeremiah Beasley and the defensive line, the Tigers' tackling was consistently strong against Oklahoma. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they lacked in coverage and didn't stop the run on key plays.