Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 25, Zack Owens

After losing two starting offensive linemen to graduation, Missouri looked to the transfer portal to replenish its starting group. Out of the five transfers the

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive linemen Zack Owens waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

| Petre Thomas-Imagn Images After losing two starting offensive linemen to graduation, Missouri looked to the transfer portal to replenish its starting group. Out of the five transfers the Tigers added at the position, none have more starting experience in the Southeastern Conference than Zack Owens. Owens transferred from Mississippi State, where he started six games at right guard and five others at left guard in 2025.

He'll likely take one of the two starting guard spots for Missouri in 2026. Owens' versatility and experience places him at No. 25 of our list of Missouri's most important players for the 2026 season. Though both of Missouri's starting offensive tackles earned first-team all-SEC honors in 2025, the interior was a bit more shaky — the three starters were responsible for the most pressures allowed amongst the five on the offensive line, per Pro Football Focus.

With center Connor Tollison exhausting his eligibility after holding down the position for four seasons, a few dominoes will have to fall in the new lineup. At center, Missouri will likely look to move Dominick Giudice, who started at left guard in 2025, to take over the position. Giudice was Missouri's backup center in 2025, and he started five games there for Michigan in 2024.

Owens' versatility should make him a prime option to start at either left or right guard, whichever the Tigers' deem a better fit and/or the greater need. Curtis Peagler, the incumbent starting right guard, might compete with redshirt senior Tristan Wilson for the other starting guard spot. Like Giudice provided in 2025, Owens' versatility will also bring added depth and competition across the interior.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Zack Owens waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images With his 6-foot-6, 340-pound frame, Owens is the second biggest offensive lineman on Missouri's roster in both height and weight.

He was rated byIn 2025, Owens allowed 10 pressures on 301 snaps, the lowest rate amongst all starters for the Bulldogs, per PFF. He allowed just one sack and six quarterback hurries. He was called for just three penalties, the second fewest amongst the team's starters. Before spending 2025 at Mississippi State, Owens started his career by playing one season at Clemson and then another at Colorado.

He saw limited action in both of those two seasons. Joey Van Zummeren has covered Missouri football and men's basketball for Missouri Tigers On SI since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content.

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