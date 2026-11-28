Mizzou football needs to be pass-first, not passive against Oklahoma
Oklahoma's defense is one of the best in the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners give up an SEC-fifth-best 17.91 points per game and lead the league with 163.0
Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Oklahoma's defense is one of the best in the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners give up an SEC-fifth-best 17.91 points per game and lead the league with 163.09 passing yards allowed. Against Missouri, however, they face one of the SEC's best passing offenses following one of its top performances.
The Tigers are coming off a commanding 28-14 victory against Kentucky, in which Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on high efficiency. The Tigers' receiving core has recently blossomed, with Naeshaun Montgomery adding three touchdowns in three games alongside the dynamic duo of Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode.
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