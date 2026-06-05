Mizzou Earns Commitment from 3-Star EDGE Chris Kasky

The Missouri Tigers have landed the commitment of three-star edge Chris Kasky, per Mizzou Today. Kasky is the NUMBER commitment in the 2027 class for Eli Drinkw

Nazareth Academy defensive end Chris Kasky poses on his official visit to the University of Missouri. | via @chris_kasky49 on Instagram, Mizzou Athletics The Missouri Tigers have landed the commitment of three-star edge Chris Kasky, per Mizzou Today.

Kasky is the 13th commitment in the 2027 class for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers. Per composite rankings, Kasky is the No. 505 player in the country, No. 43 of all edges and No. 19 in the state of Illinois. He attends Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois and is also teammates with three-star interior offensive lineman and Missouri commit Luke Injaychock. Injaychock, the ninth pledge of the 2027 class, was a driving force in Kasky's eventual decision.

The two are long-time teammates and best friends. Injaychock took it upon himself to recruit his teammate and friend to Missouri.

"We've been playing on the same team I think since we were 11, so I've almost grown up in football with him" Injaychock said. "It was really cool to go on the official visit with him and I'm hoping he makes the right choice. I've been recruiting him hard.

"Kasky received interest from plenty of premier schools, with the hottest schools in his recruitment being Indiana, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan State, along with the Tigers. Iowa was a big threat in his recruitment before he ultimately picked Missouri. Kasky was the second commitment on the defensive line for the Tigers and the first on the outside. He joined three-star Indiana native Dami Sowunmi in that regard.

Sowunmi was the 10th commit in the class. The Illinois native and future Tiger absolutely isn't the only edge target on the board in this class. Missouri recently added unconfirmed official visits to the slate over the summer from four-star Success Nwabude and three-star Solomon Efunbajo. Four-stars Antwan Jackson and Clarence Johnson Jr. have also emerged as primary targets for the Tigers.

After not bringing in a single freshman on the edge in the 2026 class, adding some fresh faces from the high school ranks appears to be a priority for Drinkwitz, defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and edge coach Brian Early. There could easily be more than two that come in the 2027 class. Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism.

He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027 Mizzou Target Sean Saint Fleur Talks Chop Harbin, Football Upbringing and MoreThe Missouri Tigers walked away impressed with three-star defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur following his official visit to Columbia on the weekend of May 29.

Read more »

Mizzou Basketball to Play Nebraska in Kansas City in 2026-27 seasonMissouri basketball will be renewing an old rivalry in the 2026-27 season, as the Tigers will square off with Nebraska for the first time in 16 years. The teams

Read more »

Ranking Eli Drinkwitz's Top 10 Players at Mizzou on the 'All Things Mizzou' PodcastEli Drinkwitz has churned out tons of talent throughout his six seasons as Missouri's head coach. From early stars like Nick Bolton and Tyler Badie, to faces of

Read more »

Breaking Down Carter Stewart's Fit, Potential Impact with MizzouOne of the biggest surprise additions to Missouri's 2026 recruiting class was three-star safety Carter Stewart.

Read more »