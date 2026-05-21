Mixed Signals and Complexity in US Politics and Technology

A series of stories covering politics and technology with shifting narratives in the US, including Iran's capital, the growth of the GOP's YOLO caucus, Stephen Colbert's final episodes, and SpaceX's biggest-ever IPO, as well as mental health benefits and increasing adoption of GLP-1 pills, Google's AI announcements, and concerns over residential treatment for adopted kids.

In Iran 's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as threat of war remainsThe GOP 's YOLO caucus is small but growing. That may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda Stephen Colbert 's long goodbye is coming to an end, leaving a voidSpaceX reveals plans for what could be the biggest-ever initial public offeringLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhy some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasksDemocrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The VillagesKansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyGoogle announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soonHow to mulch your garden beds without harming plantsPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25Trabajadores de Long Island Rail Road van a huelga: paran el sistema de cercanías más usado de EEU





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Drought-hit wheat crop, Kansas' smallest in decades, signals tough conditions for growers and pricesKansas wheat producers face their smallest crop in decades amid a severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects the 2025 wheat production to be 1.56 billion bushels, a record low and the lowest since 1972. This situation cannot escape impacts on consumers as well.

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