Mixed Headlines: Immigration Rulings, Stadium Plans, Actor's Death, and Quirky Stories

A federal judge struck down a Trump-era immigration policy, the Senate passed a major immigration bill, and over half of deported Latin Americans from the US to Congo have returned home. The Chicago Bears are proceeding with a new stadium, actor Anthony Head has passed away, and unusual stories include a drunken raccoon and a frog in a salad. Health, tech, and gardening tips round out the news.

A summary of recent news headlines reveals a mix of serious developments and lighter stories. On the immigration front, a federal judge has struck down a Trump administration policy affecting 39 countries, while the Senate passed a $70 billion immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban a settlement fund.

Over half of Latin Americans deported from the US to Congo have since returned home. In a separate incident, ICE detained 48 immigrants in South Carolina for using false identity documents. Entertainment news includes the passing of actor Anthony Head, known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, at age 72.

In sports, the Chicago Bears are moving forward with plans for a new stadium in Northwest Indiana, and golf tournament coverage from the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio features players like J.T. Poston, Ryan Gerard, Scottie Scheffler, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Other quirky and human-interest stories range from a raccoon that went on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store, to a live frog discovered in a grocery store salad bag, and a new social concept of dates centered around personal to-do lists. Scientific and health updates cover an experimental pill offering hope for pancreatic cancer, research on the heart risks of being a night owl, and tips for gardening in hot, dry summers.

Technology's environmental impact is highlighted by findings that AI and data centers rival entire countries in energy, water use, and pollution. A Washington state hotline glitch sent Spanish-speaking callers to accented AI English instead, and a Washington archbishop removed a priest as exorcist over comments linking UFOs and demons





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Immigration Trump Administration Senate Bill Deportation Congo Chicago Bears Stadium Anthony Head Buffy The Vampire Slayer Raccoon Grocery Store Frog To-Do Lists Wild Horses AI Data Centers Night Owl Health Pancreatic Cancer Washington Hotline Gardening Exorcist UFO Golf Tournament

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