Mixed Feelings Among Seattle Soccer Fans Over US World Cup Support Amid Trump Era

Seattle soccer fans have mixed feelings about supporting the US men's national team in the FIFA World Cup due to President Donald Trump's actions, but some fans say they will still root for the team regardless.

The Seattle Times was criticized on social media for a post claiming that some fans in Seattle have mixed feelings about supporting the United States men's national team in the FIFA World Cup.

One person, Carey Lefkowitz, was reported to have said he is struggling to separate his love for U.S. soccer from his negative feelings about high ticket prices, President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigrants, and Trump's war with Iran. While Lefkowitz said it was hard for him to imagine not watching the World Cup and rooting for the U.S. players, it was also hard for him to imagine enthusiastically cheering against their opponents, because he thinks Trump is tarnishing what it means to be American on the global stage.

Per the outlet, other people, such as Mark Cairns, who doesn't like Trump, stated that they would still root for the U.S. regardless. Not everyone is ambivalent. Some local soccer fans say current affairs actually won't affect their approach to this summer's tournament at all. They see sports as an escape from politics and the World Cup as an opportunity for Americans with disparate perspectives to unite behind a single cause.

Although Mark Cairns doesn't like Trump, I would root for the U.S. regardless, unless we became a communist country or something, said the Leschi business owner, who traveled to Los Angeles for the team's opening win against Paraguay and has a ticket to Friday's game against Australia. Some Seattle soccer fans have mixed feelings about patriotically backing the U.S. team during the FIFA Men's World Cup, given the actions of President Donald Trump, the post from The Seattle Times said.

Several people took to social media to respond to the outlet's post, pointing out that support for the U.S. in the FIFA World Cup was huge, and labeling The Seattle Times retarded in response to their post. A video from FOX Sports showing a crowd cheering enthusiastically for the U.S. in the FIFA World Cup was shared on social media, with people in the crowd chanting USA USA USA.

You're a small faction of the miserable because you're ignorant slugs, look around you, join Team America, or go be angry about your radical lunatic nonsense in another country, Signed, The Majority by a lot of Proud Americans, and the lovely visitors from all over the globe who see how blessed we are to live in the Greatest country on earth. A video to X in which a crowd of people in the streets of Seattle were heard chanting, U-S-A, was also shared.

In the video, a man was seen playing the drums twice, as people in the crowd shouted U and clapped their hands together above their heads. Once again, the man played the drums twice and the people shouted S as they again clapped their hands. Gregg Bell, a reporter with the Tacoma News Tribune, shared a post in which he said he was honored to have stood for many National Anthems and flyovers in his military and sportswriting careers.

This before #USMNT vs #Socceroos inside roaring Lumen Field in Seattle was special, Usher next to me was crying, Bell said. In his post, he shared a video of the U.S. National Anthem playing prior to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team game against Australia. In the video, fans in the stadium were seen singing along, and people were heard cheering as a flyover took place over the stadium





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seattle USMNT FIFA World Cup President Donald Trump Soccer Fans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle weather: Friday's World Cup match looks sunnyFriday will bring ideal conditions for soccer fans attending the Team USA vs. Australia match in Seattle. Even hotter weather is forecast next workweek.

Read more »

Socialist Seattle mayor’s World Cup cleanup is a world-class fraudMayor Katie Wilson herded thousands of drug addicts away from the Lumen Field football stadium and downtown’s hotels — then bragged Seattle was ready for its World Cup close-up.

Read more »

'Seattle News Weekly': FIFA World Cup 2026 at Seattle StadiumOn this week's episode of the 'Seattle News Weekly' podcast, David Rose, Dan Griffin and Austin Lane discuss the top headlines of the week.

Read more »