Miu Miu collaborates with Pettinaroli, Milan’s historic stationary store in Via Brera, on the Miu Miu Correspondence project, 2026 holiday activation.

Inspired by the tradition of handwritten communication, the initiative will see the fashion brand engaging with its community from Nov. 27 to 29, when it will gift bespoke letter-writing sets at the Pettinaroli store nestled in Via Brera.

The sets will include specially decorated Miu Miu notelets and envelopes, as well as illustrated holiday postcards, embellished with festive motifs.campaign, offering a more naïve and candid take on its playful theme. Released last month and photographed by Tina Barney, the images saw the likes of Gigi Hadid, Louisa Jacobson, XiaoWen Ju and Nyla Singleton portrayed in bourgeois interiors while surrounded by plushies and holding in their arms soft toy bears, rabbits and geese, in addition to the brand’s accessories.

Also read EXCLUSIVE: Jaeger-LeCoultre Turns to Video Games for Latest Made of Makers Collaboration

The animals are now the faces of the illustrated kits developed with Pettinaroli. To further mark the collaboration, a special set-up will be conceived for the stationary store’s windows during the activation. At the same time, visitors to the Miu Miu store in’s Via Sant’Andrea will also be able to have their cards customized by a calligrapher.

In addition, shoppers visiting the store from Dec. 11 to 20 will have the opportunity to adorn their purchases via a wrapping station reflecting the creativity of Miu Miu Correspondence. Founded in 1881 by Francesco Pettinaroli, the historic store stands as one of Milan’s most prestigious stationery destinations and a go-to address for locals and tourists alike.

Advertisement

An enduring symbol of Italian craftsmanship, for more than 140 years the family-owned business has combined fine stationery, traditional typography, bookbinding and the creation of artisanal paper goods. Alongside its stationery collections, Pettinaroli offers antique maps and rare prints, as well as handcrafted leather goods and refined writing accessories.

Loewe’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Collection Has Arrived, and It’s a Far Cry From Your Usual Holiday MerchHead To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers