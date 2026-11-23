The newest season of The Big Dig podcast tells of how Mitt Romney and Ted Kennedy briefly joined forces to reform healthcare laws.

In 1973, U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy often visited the cancer ward at Boston Children’s Hospital, where his eldest son was battling osteosarcoma. Kennedy witnessed other parents on the ward make impossible decisions regarding their child’s care when insurance didn’t cover it.

Their stories lit a fire within the senator that burned bright for the rest of his life. Kennedy spent decades fighting for health care reform, representing his home state of Massachusetts. He even teamed up with a former political rival from across the aisle: Mitt Romney.. Over eight episodes, journalist and host Ian Coss explores how their work laid the foundation for the Affordable Care Act, one of the most significant and divisive health care reforms in U.S. history.

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We first meet Romney as a young upstart Republican challenger vying to flip Kennedy’s Senate seat in 1994. The race seemed close until a legendary debate. Romney had Kennedy on the defensive until the sitting senator pivoted to the issue near and dear to his heart: health care.

“Kennedy is the elder statesman, in command of the issue,” Coss says. “Romney is like an eager student trying to pass the test. ” Using his deep knowledge, Kennedy buries the less experienced Romney. In the election, Kennedy then beat Romney by a landslide, even when many Democrats were ousted by Republican challengers that same year.

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But the loss may have motivated Romney to keep going. Several years later, Romney unexpectedly became a champion of health care reform as the newly elected governor of Massachusetts. The state’s health care system was facing the potential loss of about a billion dollars in federal funding, threatening hospitals that served vulnerable populations.

Romney’s administration created, which was supported by three features: individual and employer mandates, affordable options for low-income people, and a health care exchange where people could compare plans from different providers. With Senator Kennedy’s help, the groundbreaking law passed in 2006 and expanded health insurance coverage to 98 percent of Massachusetts’ population. Romneycare gained national attention and kicked off years-long efforts to replicate it on the federal level.

Finally, in 2010, President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, or ACA. Modeled on Romneycare, the law adapted the reforms made in Massachusetts for all 50 states, a challenge since many states had larger shares of uninsured people than Massachusetts had even before Romneycare. The Democrats in Congress also sought to include a government insurance plan in the reform, similar to Medicaid but available to more people.

Republicans were wary of the ACA generally, but a government-provided insurance option was a line they wouldn’t cross. The ACA eventually passed without the public option, but by then the political winds had shifted. If there ever was a chance to secure bipartisan support for the law, it was gone by the time Democrats were willing to compromise on the public option. And as soon as the ACA became law, Republicans started fighting it.

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The podcast traces an impressive number of political twists and turns on this health care reform journey. Though I got turned around a few times, I never fully lost the plot thanks to Coss’ well-placed reminders and takeaways.

Beyond the story of Romney and Kennedy, the podcast gives voice to many more people who made the ACA a reality: government workers who went from foes to allies who enlisted unlikely help from the conservative Heritage Foundation; longtime friends in the Massachusetts state legislature who were driven apart by the reform; a father who struggled to afford health care and how he advocated for reform with his church. I teared up more than once listening to the human stories behind these policy changes.gave me new appreciation for why passing a reform is so difficult, despite how life-changing and life-saving access to health care can be.

The series points to moments when stars aligned to make reform possible and suggests that more of those opportunities lie ahead.

“The work of American health care remains very much unfinished,” Coss says. “When the perfect alignment of frustration and opportunity arrives again, that might be what determines whether our leaders actually work together. ”