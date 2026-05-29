Mitsubishi Revives Iconic Pajero/Montero with New Flagship SUV

Mitsubishi Motors announced the return of its legendary Pajero off‑road SUV, now rebadged as Montero in several markets. Built on a Triton‑derived ladder‑frame chassis, the new model promises rugged off‑road prowess and a refined cabin, targeting the Toyota Land Cruiser niche. The launch is slated for autumn 2026, with North America, South America, Spain, and the Philippines expected to receive the vehicle.

The new flagship SUV rides on a Triton-derived ladder-frame chassis.has finally put years of rumors to rest by officially announcing the global comeback of its most iconic off-road nameplate.

The Japanese automaker released an official teaser for a new Pajero that will also return as the Montero in some markets, hopefully including North America.. However, Mitsubishi said it will have “model-specific development of the cabin and front and rear suspension”, promising “outstanding off-road capability” as well as a “refined and comfortable ride”. This places it closer to the regular Pajero in terms of market positioning.

The new teaser focuses on the lighting signature, with elongated T-shaped LEDs pointing to the Mitsubishi emblem. The headlight setup is not the same with areveal an SUV with an upright stance, boxy proportions, and muscular fenders, hinting at a worthy rival for the Toyota Land Cruiser..

The premiere of the new Pajero is scheduled for autumn 2026, which is five years after the discontinuation of the previous generation.as the Montero in North America, South America, Spain, and the Philippines, meaning that those markets have a strong chance of getting the new generation. The original Pajero was introduced in 1982, with the goal of combining the off-road performance of a 4WD with the comfort of a passenger car.

The model has sold over 3.25 million units in over 170 countries across four generations, and has secured a total of 12 victories at theMazda Still Won’t Build A Rugged CX-5, So AutoExe Did It For $3,200VW Group’s $7,900 Indian SUV Could Become One Of Europe’s Cheapest New CarsSuzuki’s New Jimny XL Rhino Steals The Three-Door’s Best Color





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Mitsubishi Pajero Montero Flagship SUV Off‑Road Vehicle Ladder‑Frame Chassis

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