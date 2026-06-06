Mitchell Robinson’s ‘phenomenal’ last-second defense met the moment for Knicks in Game 2

This is why there was so much attention around Mitchell Robinson and his injury. It’s because of the impact he has on Knicks.

So much concern that he might be compromised. So much emphasis throughout the year on keeping him healthy. Jalen Brunson’s free throw gave the Knicks a one-point lead, and the Spurs called timeout with 7.5 seconds left.

It was obvious who would take the last shot: Victor Wembanyama. And it was obvious who the Knicks would want contesting that shot: Robinson. Jason Szenes for New York Post De’Aron Fox got the inbounds pass. Wembanyama set a screen for him, and Fox passed it back.

Wembanyama rose up for a 20-footer. But Robinson contested the shot well, forcing the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama to fade away. It hit off the side rim, securing theThe possession prior, with the game tied, Wembanyama missed as well. And it was Robinson defending him.

“Wemby is iconic,” coach Mike Brown said. “There is nobody like him. He can score from all three levels. He wants the ball.

Two big possessions at the end of the game, we put Mitch on him. What I’m proud about more than anything else, Mitch defended him the right way. Wemby is iconic. If he makes a shot, he makes a shot.

You’re not blocking his shot. You make him work, you lead with your chest. You show your hands and you embrace those details while trying to guard him and then box out.

“It started with Mitch and it ended with the other four guys boxing out. So just a heck of a job by Mitch guarding the most iconic player in the world on two possessions to possibly win the game. Phenomenal. ” Robinson had surgery to repair a broken fifth metacarpal he sustained between the conference finals and the NBA Finals.

There was uncertainty whether he’d be able to play, and even if he did, how effective he could be. Buy Now “I know we needed stops and I had picked up a few fouls on him,” Robinson said.

“I think, what, three, like early on? So in my mind, I was just like, defend without fouling. So that was kind of like how it went. Just great contest, and just kind of how it went.

” Robinson is the longest-tenured Knick. He was with the team at its rock bottom. He was part of its rise.

“It was crazy,” Robinson said. “Been here for eight years, now here we are in the Finals. I can truly say I done seen it all. It’s wild. ”





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