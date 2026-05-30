Mitchell Robinson Injury Tracker: Everything We Know Ahead of Finals

The Knicks' injury-filled season is giving them one last test in the final series of the playoffs, as big man Mitchell Robinson nurses a broken pinky days befor

The Knicks' injury-filled season is giving them one last test in the final series of the playoffs, as big man Mitchell Robinson nurses a broken pinky days before the NBA Finals.with the big man, but some useful details have emerged.

Let's check in on the current status of Robinson's injury, which we'll provide continuous updates on as more info comes out before Game 1 on Wednesday. After the initial shocking news that Robinson broke his pinky that arrived Thursday night, a few more insights came Friday. , who revealed Robinson already had surgery on his pinky, and also said the center is planing to suit up in Game 1 while wearing a brace.

Soon after, respected injury analystIn the afternoon, Mike Brown gave a few updates to the media. He surprised many by clarifying that Robinson's injury did not occur in Game 4 against the Cavaliers, which was the leading theory. Brown also said it didn't come from an ensuing practice, creating even more confusion about what really caused this sudden surgery.

Shortly after, SNY's Ian Begley followed up from practice, claiming that Robinson "is still pushing to play" after initially reporting that the big is hopeful to not miss any time with this injury. Previously, Begley had pointed out that a player being willing to play through issues like this one can impact a team's decision to let them return to the court even if they're not at 100%.

Then in the evening, Robinson himself broke his silence on his pinky. He made a lighthearted Instagram post with an image featuring Jordan Clarkson using hison the injured finger, which seems to tease the New York center thinking he's going to be okay despite this hiccup. At the moment, it's entirely too difficult to say if Robinson will, in fact, suit up for Game 1.

The initial vibe from him seems to be one on the optimistic side, considering the reporting he's pushing to miss zero time and his Instagram post making the light of the situation. There is reason to believe in this, too, considering players can tape up this kind of injury and still be able to contribute. And in Robinson's case as a non-shooter, this injured pinky is less of a massive deal.

His biggest focus is on disrupting shots, grabbing rebounds and using his athleticism on offense. The first one is entirely doable without even using his pinky. The second and third roles are more difficult with the injury, but not impossible since he has an entire off hand to still use. That said, there's no telling how his pinky will respond to the surgery.

It's a tricky injury considering how important that finger is to ball control, which Robinson needs to help limit opposing possessions and finish the few looks he gets on offense. The quickest recovery since 2005 being 14 days also paints a dire picture for the big, who could come back too early and risk missing the rest of the series if he doesn't let the full rehab play out.will make sure to fully test that pinky as well, which puts a target on him and could disrupt whatever plans the Knicks have for him if they successfully disrupt him.

All of this lends itself to New York playing it safe and trying to get by without him in Game 1 while leaning more on Karl-Anthony Towns. Isaiah De Los Santos has been in sports media for 10 years, most recently joining OnSI to cover the New York Knicks, New York Jets and New York Yankees. Previous stops for Isaiah include FanSided, SB Nation and SLAM.





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