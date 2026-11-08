Mitchell Ogbourne Drowning Inquest Bali Holiday Tragedy

An inquest has heard how 19-year-old Mitchell Ogbourne drowned after swimming out to sea at Nusa Dua in Bali during a family holiday with his parents Lisa and Paul.

Mitchell Ogbourne, a 19-year-old from Swindon, died after drowning in the sea at the Nusa Dua resort in Bali during a family holiday with his parents, Lisa and Paul Ogbourne.

Coroners heard at the Salisbury inquest that the teenager went for a swim in the ocean on the afternoon of October 13. The water appeared calm and shallow initially, prompting him to enter, but he eventually swam further out than intended before trouble arose.

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Dramatic Rescue Attempt by Parents

His parents, Lisa and Paul, were on the beach when they heard their son shouting for help from the water. Desperate to save him, they immediately swam out to where he was struggling. They managed to reach Mitchell and dragged him back to the shore.

Upon reaching the beach, the Ogbourne couple began performing CPR on their son in a frantic effort to restore his breathing and heartbeat. Despite these immediate and vigorous efforts to revive him, the teenager was unresponsive.

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Hospital Pronouncement and Post-Mortem Findings

Mitchell was rushed to a nearby hospital in Bali following the rescue attempt on October 13. Medical staff at the facility attempted further treatment, but he was officially pronounced dead later that same evening.

His body was subsequently repatriated to the United Kingdom. A post-mortem examination conducted in Wiltshire confirmed the cause of death as water submersion, consistent with drowning.

Football Club Tributes to Young Player

Stratton Juniors Football Club, where Mitchell played and where his father Paul had also been a long-time member, issued a heartfelt tribute to the young man. The club described the loss as heartbreaking and noted that Mitchell was a wonderful young man loved by many.

The club emphasized that Mitch and his father built significant friendships extending far beyond the football pitch. They stated that Mitchell leaves behind many friends and former teammates who remain part of the club, including within their senior section.

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Inquest Proceedings and Community Impact

The inquest into the death of Mitchell Ogbourne took place in Salisbury, Wiltshire. The proceedings highlighted the tragic nature of the event, which cut short the life of a young man with so much potential.

Coroners adjourned the inquest to a later date to allow for further procedural steps. The family remains deeply affected by the loss, which occurred while they were on what was intended to be a dream family holiday on the Indonesian island.