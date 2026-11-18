Mitch McConnell’s defense spending posts have drawn scrutiny after the senator did not respond when a reporter questioned him about them.

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell was again silent when questioned by a reporter on Capitol Hill, this time over posts on his official X account calling for increased long-term defense spending, as questions on his health and fitness to serve continue.

In eight posts on Monday, the 84-year-old's account argued that military modernization and deterrence require sustained annual investment rather than one-off funding surges.

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“The nature of war is changing. Deterring aligned adversaries will take year-on-year commitments, not just one-time surges of cash,” one of the posts read. On Tuesday, reporter Desirée Townsend shared a video showing her ask the senator about his posts, receiving no response from McConnell who was in a wheelchair being pushed by an aide.

“I asked Senator Mitch McConnell about his eight tweets yesterday. The Senator was unusually quiet. Not a word today! ” Townsend wrote.

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The Kentucky Republican appeared similarly uresponsive in a video shared on X on November 7, when he was asked for his reaction to Republican losses in the midterm elections. The clip led some conservative commentators to renew calls for congressional term limits. Speculation about Senator McConnell’s health has swirled since June 2026, when he fell in his Washington home and was hospitalized while undergoing a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

After spending three months away from the Senate, McConnell returned in September in a wheelchair, at the time admitting, “I’m still not quite back to 100 percent. ” This is a developing story; more to follow.was again silent when questioned by a reporter on Capitol Hill, this time over posts on his official X account calling for increased long-term defense spending, as questions on his health and fitness to serve continue.

In eight posts on Monday, the 84-year-old's account argued that military modernization and deterrence require sustained annual investment rather than one-off funding surges.

“The nature of war is changing. Deterring aligned adversaries will take year-on-year commitments, not just one-time surges of cash,” one of the posts read. On Tuesday, reporter Desirée Townsend shared a video showing her ask the senator about his posts, receiving no response from McConnell who was in a wheelchair being pushed by an aide.

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“I asked Senator Mitch McConnell about his eight tweets yesterday. The Senator was unusually quiet. Not a word today! ” Townsend wrote.

, when he was asked for his reaction to Republican losses in the midterm elections. The clip led some conservative commentators to renew calls for congressional term limits. Speculation about Senator McConnell’s health has swirled since June 2026, when he fell in his Washington home and was hospitalized while undergoing a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

After spending three months away from the Senate, McConnell returned in September in a wheelchair, at the time admitting, “I’m still not quite back to 100 percent. ”