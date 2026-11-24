Senator Mitch McConnell has not agreed to include Trump's Colombia ambassador nominee Nate Morris in a year-end confirmation package, putting the appointment at risk before Republicans lose the Senate in January.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the outgoing Senate Republican from Kentucky, may be preparing one final confrontation with President Donald Trump before leaving Congress. According to Semafor, McConnell has not agreed to include Nate Morris, Trump's nominee to be US ambassador to Colombia, in a sweeping en bloc package of administration confirmations that Republicans hope to pass before the end of the year.

The holdout could be decisive because a single Republican senator can object to including an individual nominee in the larger package, potentially forcing a separate vote. With limited time left on the Republican-controlled Senate calendar, Morris' appointment could be jeopardized just weeks before Republicans give up control of the Senate in January.

Also read Mitch McConnell Blocks Trump Nominee from Confirmation Package

Why McConnell Could Block the Colombia Nominee

McConnell's position is the central obstacle to Morris advancing with the rest of the administration's nominees. A spokesperson for McConnell told Semafor that the senator will evaluate the en bloc package when it is presented to the conference.

Under this procedure, nominees are grouped together for a single confirmation vote. If one Republican senator objects to a particular name, that nominee can be pulled out of the bundle and considered on his own, which would consume additional floor time that the Senate has little of before the year ends.

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Campaign Feud Shapes the Morris Nomination

Morris, a Lexington businessman, ran for the Republican Senate nomination in Kentucky and aired a pointed advertisement targeting McConnell. In the ad, titled 'Garbage Day', Morris dressed as a garbage collector and tossed a cardboard cutout of the senator into the back of a garbage truck.

In the same campaign, Morris accused McConnell of spending more than four decades 'dumping on us' and branded him a 'decrepit old mob boss'. He also said McConnell's political allies were little more than the senator's puppets, and declared 'He's trash'.

In May, Trump asked Morris to abandon his bid for the Kentucky Senate seat and make way for Republican Congressman Andy Barr. Morris eventually endorsed Barr, and Trump then nominated Morris for the diplomatic post in Colombia in June.

At Morris' confirmation hearing in August, Utah Senator John Curtis gave him an opportunity to walk back his earlier attacks. Rather than apologizing, Morris said he was proud of the campaign he ran and added that campaigns could become 'very spirited'.

Foreign Relations Vote and the Path to Confirmation

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Morris' nomination by a 13-8 vote on November 18, advancing it to the Senate calendar. The final step, a floor confirmation, is the stage where McConnell could still complicate the process.

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The timing is significant for Trump, whose administration is racing to secure confirmations for its remaining nominees before Democrats take control of the Senate in January. A source familiar with the discussions told Semafor that the outstanding issues surrounding Morris' nomination were expected to be resolved and that he would ultimately be confirmed as part of the package.

The clash also reflects a years-long feud between McConnell and Trump that deteriorated sharply after the January 6 Capitol riot. In February 2021, McConnell delivered a blistering Senate floor speech declaring Trump 'practically and morally responsible' for the attack, and Trump later called McConnell a 'dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack'.

What Happens Next for the Colombia Nomination

If the en bloc package moves forward with Morris included, his nomination could be confirmed before the end of the year, as the source familiar with the talks expects. If McConnell objects and the nominee is pulled out, Morris would require a separate vote on the Senate floor.

Either outcome will be shaped by the narrow remaining Senate calendar under Republican control. Trump's Colombia ambassador pick therefore depends on whether McConnell's review of the package ends in agreement before Republicans hand over the Senate in January.