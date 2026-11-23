Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has withheld approval for Trump's Colombia ambassador nominee Nate Morris to join a year-end confirmation block.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly withheld his signature from including President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Colombia, Nate Morris, in a year-end Senate confirmation package. This strategic hold potentially jeopardizes the former Kentucky Senate candidate's ability to join the Trump administration before Republicans lose their majority control.

Two individuals with knowledge of the internal discussions informed Semafor that McConnell has not agreed to include Morris in a large group of executive branch nominees currently awaiting final confirmation votes. The move creates uncertainty for Morris, who withdrew from Kentucky's Republican Senate primary in May to accept the diplomatic post.

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McConnell Review Process And Senate Rules

Despite the reports suggesting a blockade, McConnell's office stated that the retiring Kentucky Republican has not reached a final decision regarding Morris. Senator McConnell spokesman David Popp clarified that the lawmaker will evaluate the en bloc package only when it is formally presented to the conference.

With limited floor time remaining before the Republican Senate majority expires, Morris faces the risk of not receiving an individual confirmation vote. Under Senate rules, a single Republican senator can object to including an individual nominee in the larger legislative package, giving McConnell significant influence over whether Morris proceeds to a final vote before the year ends.

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Hearing Record And Political Context

During Morris's Senate confirmation hearing, Sen. John Curtis from Utah asked the nominee whether he wished to say anything to rectify his relationship with McConnell. This question highlighted the political tensions surrounding the nomination, especially given Morris's recent primary campaign against McConnell-backed candidates.

Morris had previously endorsed Rep. Andy Barr for the Kentucky Senate seat, who subsequently won the general election in November. Morris accepted Trump's request to serve, declaring that when President Trump asks citizens to serve their nation, they must answer the call, a statement made after he formally announced his ambassadorship on June 1.

Confirmation Vote And Stakeholder Views

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Morris's nomination with a 13-8 vote earlier this month. This decision followed an August 5 hearing where Morris pledged to address critical issues including drug trafficking, irregular migration, economic opportunities, and U.S.-Colombia cooperation during his potential tenure.

Despite the reported hesitation from the Senate Minority Leader, a third person familiar with the confirmation discussions expressed confidence to Semafor that any outstanding issues will ultimately be resolved. This source believes Morris will be confirmed as part of the broader bloc at the end of the year, noting that Morris respects McConnell for his longtime service to Kentucky.

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Impact On U.S.-Colombia Relations

If Morris is successfully confirmed, he would become the first Senate-confirmed U.S. ambassador to Bogotá since 2022. His appointment would mark a significant step in restoring full diplomatic leadership between the United States and Colombia, a key partner in regional security and trade initiatives.

The delay caused by McConnell's review process underscores the complex interplay between executive branch appointments and Senate leadership priorities. As the end of the year approaches, all eyes remain on the final composition of the confirmation package that McConnell will present to the Republican conference.