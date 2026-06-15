Mitch McConnell admitted to the hospital andreceiving excellent care, spokesperson says

Sen. Mitch McConnell was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Republican confirmed to CBS News.

— Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell was admitted to a hospital Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the former Senate majority leader confirmed to CBS News.

"He is receiving excellent care," spokesperson Dave Popp said in a statement Sunday. No details were provided on why the Kentucky senator was admitted or which hospital. In a statement Monday, Popp said McConnell"is fully engaged with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters.

" Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday he was"hopeful" that McConnell would be back on Capitol Hill this week, but deferred to his staff"on when. " Thune added that McConnell"sounded good" when he spoke to him earlier. "He's clearly dialed into what's going on," the South Dakota Republican said. "He's following the stuff we're doing this week up here.

" He presided over a Senate Appropriations Defense subcommittee hearing on the Air Force Budget on June 9. The previous week, he was in the chamber for the all-day and all-night vote-a-rama that stretched from 11 a.m. June 4 through 5 a.m. June 5. Sen. Mark Warner says he hopes Senate can confirm Trump's DNI pick"this week"NWS confirms 13 Chicago-area tornadoes so far from Thursday's storms





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Senator Mitch McConnell hospitalized, spokesperson saysSen. Mitch McConnell was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning, according to his spokesperson.

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Senator Mitch McConnell hospitalized, spokesperson saysSen. Mitch McConnell was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning, according to his spokesperson.

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