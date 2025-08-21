MIT Student Wins Prestigious Scholarship for Innovative Aircraft Fuel Efficiency Project

Kevin Shen, a first-year aerospace engineering student at MIT, has been awarded the Davidson Fellows Scholarship for his groundbreaking project aimed at improving aircraft fuel efficiency using oblique wings and a novel control method.

Kevin Shen, a first-year student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ) pursuing aerospace engineering , has been awarded the prestigious Davidson Fellows Scholarship for his groundbreaking engineering project focused on enhancing aircraft fuel efficiency . Shen's project, titled 'Taming the Oblique Wing: Improving Fuel Efficiency by Developing and Flight Testing an Oblique Wing Aircraft Utilizing a Novel Control Method,' proposes a novel method for controlling oblique-wing aircraft.

Oblique wings, wings that are set at an angle to the fuselage, have the potential to significantly improve aircraft efficiency, allowing them to travel faster and farther while consuming less fuel. Shen's research involved the design and construction of an experimental model equipped with a custom-built flight computer and software. He successfully demonstrated that his control method could effectively stabilize the wing, a critical factor in the viability of oblique-wing aircraft. 'I am grateful to be given a platform to share my work in aeronautics, and it has encouraged me to continue taking intellectual risks and create innovative engineering designs,' said Shen. 'I also hope that my projects can inspire others to build cool things and bring their ideas to life, no matter how crazy or impossible they may seem at first,' he added.The Davidson Fellows Scholarship program, run by the Davidson Institute, recognizes exceptional young scholars aged 18 or younger who have completed outstanding projects with the potential to benefit society in various fields, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics, literature, and music. Since its inception in 2001, the program has awarded over $10.7 million in scholarships to 469 students. Shen's award highlights the transformative impact of young innovators in addressing crucial challenges facing our world. His commitment to developing sustainable aviation solutions through innovative engineering is inspiring and offers a promising glimpse into the future of aerospace





