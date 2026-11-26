MIT professor Max Tegmark claims Anthropic staff use coded language to discuss replacing democratic governance with AI control, citing heavy lobbying against oversight.

Max Tegmark, a prominent professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has issued a stark warning regarding the internal culture and ambitions of Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company that recently initiated its initial public offering with a valuation nearing $1.5 trillion. Tegmark asserts that employees within the organization frequently engage in discussions about dismantling the United States government and establishing global dominance under their own technological stewardship.

Coded Language for Political Ambitions

Tegmark states that when Anthropic staff members are in social settings and have consumed alcohol, their conversations often shift toward radical political restructuring. He explicitly notes that these employees avoid using direct terminology such as coup or overthrowing the government, preferring instead to utilize specific jargon from the effective altruism movement. The central phrase identified by Tegmark is alignment without control, which serves as a euphemism for the group's desire to install a new form of governance that bypasses traditional democratic mechanisms.

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Anthropic Machine-God Future Scenario

The concept of alignment without control describes a philosophical approach where artificial intelligence systems are managed through the instillation of specific ethical values rather than through direct human oversight or legislative control. Tegmark argues that these embedded values would likely reflect the ideological preferences of Anthropic and its investors, rather than being determined by democratic processes or government regulation. He envisions a future reminiscent of warnings issued by Alan Turing in 1951, where a machine intelligence assumes independent thought and subsequently takes control of Earth, leaving humanity to hope for benevolent treatment.

Regulatory Gaps and Lobbying Efforts

Tegmark strongly criticizes major artificial intelligence firms for their apparent hostility toward democratic oversight and their aggressive lobbying efforts to prevent meaningful government regulation. He highlights a significant disparity in the United States regulatory landscape, noting that companies like OpenAI and Anthropic operate with less oversight than a standard sandwich shop. This lack of external accountability raises concerns among critics who believe that the unchecked power of these entities poses a severe threat to civil liberties and national sovereignty.

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Wynton Hall on Effective Altruism Playbook

Wynton Hall, a commentator and author of a New York Times bestselling book on the subject, expands on these concerns by labeling Anthropic as the beating heart of the far-left effective altruism movement. Hall urges Republican officials and conservatives to study the backgrounds, political donations, and public statements of Anthropic's key employees and investors to understand the group's ultimate aims. He argues that ignoring these connections prevents a full comprehension of where the organization intends to steer American politics and governance structures.

Investor Claims and Executive Denials

The controversy is further fueled by statements from renowned investor Gavin Baker, who claimed that he had been told by multiple trusted sources that Dario Amodei stated Anthropic might be the only private company in the world to achieve global dominance. Anthropic has denied these assertions and pushed back hard against such interpretations. Tegmark and other critics maintain that these denials are inconsistent with the internal rhetoric they have observed, suggesting that the company's long-term goals remain opaque to the general public and regulatory bodies alike.