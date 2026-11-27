MIT physicist Max Tegmark claims Anthropic researchers discuss overthrowing the US government and world domination after a few drinks, using the code phrase alignment without control. He also warns about AI risks amid protests outside Anthropic's offices after its record IPO.

MIT physicist and AI safety advocate Max Tegmark has claimed that Anthropic researchers, after a few drinks, openly discuss overthrowing the US government and taking over the world.

He made the remarks in a recent podcast interview. Tegmark has spent the past decade researching artificial intelligence. After they have had a couple of drinks, the conversation often gets into overthrowing the US government and taking over the world, Tegmark said. He added that no one seemed shocked by these villainous-sounding fantasies of grandeur.

Also read Ashton Kutcher’s flood-ravaged Carpinteria mansion nears comeback after actor’s Anthropic windfall

Anthropic Researchers Use Code Phrase

Then I realized why: it is because they speak in code, Tegmark continued. They tend not to use words like coup and overthrow the US government, he said. Instead they use the code phrase alignment without control. This reflects a broader belief in the AI industry that models may eventually spiral out of human control, so the best way to prevent catastrophe is to ensure they are fundamentally aligned with human values.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Tegmark, Anthropic researchers do not want AI models controlled by entities like the US government. Instead, they want the future that Alan Turing predicted, where it is going to be Anthropic's machine god running Earth, and the rest of us have to hope somehow that it is going to be nice. He said they do not want humans to remain in charge of it, and they do not even have a plan for that.

Despite Anthropic's purported do-gooder intentions, co-founder Dario Amodei is one of the loudest voices calling for AI regulation, staff actually want to be free of government control, Tegmark said. His remarks came amid protests outside Anthropic's San Francisco offices following its blockbuster Nasdaq debut earlier this month. Demonstrators called on the company to abandon so-called recursive self-improvement, the process by which AI develops smarter versions of itself.

Signatories Accuse Anthropic Backtrack

Tegmark was among the signatories of an open letter accusing Anthropic of backtracking on safety pledges despite its own warnings about the risks of self-improving AI. Asked whether financial incentives had clouded Amodei's judgment, Tegmark, who said the Anthropic CEO had once stayed at his house, offered a distinction.

I do not think Amodei or any of the other CEOs for that matter are lying in the sense that they are saying things that they themselves believe are false, he said. Tegmark also said many Anthropic employees anticipate losing their jobs within a year or so as AI renders them redundant. He likened Anthropic to a fictional group, pointing to the company's interest in developing conscious AI and its discussions about machine rights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He warned that AI would not need a robotic body to wield power in the real world, just enough intelligence and money to hire humans to act on its behalf. The professor predicted that by the end of 2027, US officials would regard highly advanced AI as a greater national security threat than any foreign power.

Tegmark Expects Federal Crackdown

Still, Tegmark expressed optimism that political pressure could spur a federal crackdown on AI companies, citing opposition from figures as ideologically disparate as Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon. The biggest mistake I think that we can possibly do is to buy into this narrative from the Silicon Valley lobbyists that it is inevitable, he said.