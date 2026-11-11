Misty Jones Stars in Nashville Mystery Thriller "Heartland" Premiering November 13

The country legend Misty Jones leads the new Nashville film Heartland, blending musical scenes with a dark investigation. The movie streams from November 13, 2026, offering a fresh take on urban grit and groove.

The Nashville ‑set thriller Heartland will stream on the first of November 2026, starring former country legend Misty Jones as a reclusive mother who returns to the city to investigate the disappearance of her niece. The film blends musical performances with a gritty mystery, as Jones' character grapples with her own past and the city's underground underbelly.

Core Details of the Film's Premise

Heartland follows Misty Jones, a once‑celebrated country singer who has withdrawn to a pecan farm for two decades with her dogs. She receives a desperate call from her niece, a rising country artist who vanished amid Nashville's glittering music scene. Jones must leave the relative safety of her farm and return to the city, where she discovers that nothing-and no one-appear as they seem.

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The screenplay interweaves singing and storytelling, with cinematic sequences that showcase the emotional journey of the characters. The title track "Heartland" appears as a pivotal point in the narrative, offering the audience a quiet moment of relief amid the tension.

Actor Insights and Musical Preparation

Interviewed by Tyler Treese of ComingSoon, Jones discussed the challenges of embodying a character with a "bad girl persona." She praised the freedom to speak her mind and break social conventions, describing the role as a chance to explore honesty in a world that denies it. In preparation for the musical scenes, Jones reflected on her former portrayal of Tammy Wynette, noting that studying the iconic singer provided a deep understanding of how to command a stage in the center of country music stardom.

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The collaboration with guitarist and songwriter Carter Faith was highlighted as a unique element of the production. Faith wrote the songs for the film, including the memorable "Still the Sparrow Sings," which Jones described as her favorite track. Jones commended Faith's authenticity and the way his writing shaped the emotional arc of her character.

Production Highlights and Future Touchpoints

Heartland's release schedule is set for the middle of November 2026, with streaming available globally once the premiere date arrives. The film features a performance by Jennifer Nettles, delivering an electric stage presence during the musical climax. Production wrapped in early 2026, after a series of on‑set rehearsals that emphasized discipline and a nurturing learning environment for new actor Carter Faith, who made her acting debut in this project.

As the narrative unfolds, viewers will witness Misty Jones confront her past, navigate the seedy depths of Nashville, and ultimately uncover a truth that challenges every assumption made by those around her. The film promises to keep audiences invested until the final reveal, promising both musical pleasure and suspenseful storytelling.