Brotherwise Games releases the Mistborn: The Well of Ascension expansion for its popular deckbuilding game, adding solo modes and new mechanics to the Cosmere universe.

Brotherwise Games has officially launched the latest expansion for its popular tabletop title, bringing fans back to the ash-covered world of Scadrial. The new release, titled Mistborn: The Well of Ascension, arrived in retail stores on November 18, 2026, allowing enthusiasts to revisit the second novel in Brandon Sanderson's original trilogy. This expansion builds directly upon the foundation laid by Mistborn: The Deckbuilding Game, which originally launched in 2024 and has already sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.

Core Mechanics and Game Expansion Details

The $24.99 expansion pack is designed by John D. Clair and introduces a suite of new mechanical features to the existing deckbuilding format. Players will encounter new Alloy cards, additional metal types, and four distinct playable hero cards that expand the strategic depth of the game. A significant addition is a powerful new Coinshot ability, which further develops the Allomancy mechanics central to the Mistborn universe. These components provide players with more diverse options for constructing their decks and countering opponents during gameplay.

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The expansion requires the original Mistborn: The Deckbuilding Game to function, ensuring that existing owners can integrate these new elements into their current collections. The game supports one to four players per session, with typical playtimes ranging between 30 and 60 minutes. This structure allows for quick, engaging sessions that fit well into busy schedules while maintaining the intense strategic focus that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Solo Mode and Narrative Integration

One of the most significant additions in this release is the introduction of an entirely new solo and cooperative mode. This feature allows players to work together to experience the Siege of Luthadel, a memorable conflict from the second novel in Sanderson's original trilogy. The expansion includes new Koloss Army challenge cards and specific missions designed around this encounter, providing a structured narrative experience for those who prefer to play alone or with a small group.

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Players must master new abilities and strategies to survive the political turmoil and dangerous threats facing Luthadel after the defeat of the Lord Ruler. The game captures the tension of the original book, where the city faces increasingly dangerous obstacles. By integrating these narrative elements into the gameplay, Brotherwise Games offers a way to experience the story that differs from simply reading the text. This approach appeals to fans who want to actively participate in the events of the Cosmere universe rather than just observing them.

Market Performance and Cosmere Gaming Growth

The release of this expansion occurs during a period of significant growth for tabletop games based on Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere universe. Brotherwise Games has established itself as a key player in this space, with its Cosmere Roleplaying Game expanding to include a Mistborn campaign setting. This allows fans to explore Scadrial through a completely different gaming experience, complementing the deckbuilding format of the current release.

The demand for Cosmere-related tabletop games is evident in recent funding success. The recently concluded Kickstarter for Stormlight: War for Roshar raised over $3.7 million from more than 15,000 backers. This financial support demonstrates the strong appetite for high-quality gaming products set in Sanderson's fictional worlds. The success of the Stormlight Archive games, combined with the continued support for Mistborn, indicates that the Cosmere is becoming a major presence in the gaming industry.

Shipping Updates and Availability

While the retail launch occurred on November 18, 2026, immediate availability may vary for online orders. Brotherwise Games' own online store currently lists shipments as beginning the week of November 30. Customers who purchased through third-party retailers may receive their copies earlier, depending on local distribution timelines. The original trilogy, consisting of The Final Empire, The Well of Ascension, and The Hero of Ages, helped establish Sanderson as a leading figure in the fantasy genre.

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The series has continued to expand over the years, with a second era featuring four additional novels. The most recent mainline installment, The Lost Metal, arrived in 2022, concluding the Wax and Wayne storyline. While that novel set the stage for the next era, this new game expansion offers fans a way to revisit the world of the original trilogy without waiting for a new book. The combination of strategic gameplay, narrative depth, and strong community support ensures that Mistborn remains a dominant force in both literature and tabletop gaming.