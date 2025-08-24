Mistakenly Deported Man Released From Jail Awaits Trial

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to El Salvador and allegedly tortured, is released from jail in Tennessee. Facing smuggling and gang charges he denies, he awaits trial while dealing with the threat of further deportation.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador and allegedly tortured there, has been released from Putnam County Jail in Tennessee and reunited with his family. Abrego Garcia had been detained by immigration officials in March before being sent to El Salvador , where he spent months incarcerated. He returned to the U.S. in June to face criminal charges in Tennessee, accused by the Justice Department of smuggling and gang membership.

His family vehemently denies these allegations, and Abrego Garcia pleaded not guilty to two counts of human smuggling last month. Abrego Garcia's release was ordered by a federal magistrate while awaiting trial, scheduled for January. He is expected to wear an electronic monitoring device. His attorneys had previously requested a delay in his release, fearing immediate detention and deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A federal judge in Maryland ruled that the government must return Abrego Garcia to supervised release under ICE in Baltimore, reinstating a 2019 order. Under this supervision, Abrego Garcia was permitted to live and work in Maryland.However, the Trump administration, under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, has strongly condemned Abrego Garcia's release, calling it a 'new low' and vowing to continue efforts to remove him from the U.S. Noem labeled Abrego Garcia a 'criminal illegal alien' and criticized 'activist liberal judges' for hindering law enforcement efforts. Despite Abrego Garcia's release and being allowed to return to Maryland, the prospect of deportation still looms. According to a senior DHS official and a notice obtained by CBS News, the Trump administration may attempt to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda. While the notice states he may be deported 'no earlier than 72 hours' from the notification, the situation remains fluid and uncertain





